ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HBO Max International Chief Johannes Larcher and LatAm Boss Luis Duran to Exit in Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6toI_0fctP3Zs00

Click here to read the full article.

Johannes Larcher and Luis Duran, respectively HBO Max’s general managers of international and Latin America, are set to exit the streaming service as part of the ongoing shakeup at Warner Bros. Discovery , Variety has confirmed.

The two top HBO Max execs are the latest layoffs to surface as a new leadership team is being put in place at the merged behemoth. News of their departures was shared on Thursday with staff via a company memo from JB Perrette, the newly appointed CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment.

Perrette, who previously oversaw international operations for Discovery, was handed the top streaming job by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav in April.

Larcher (pictured) joined WarnerMedia in August 2020, and had been overseeing the international rollout of HBO Max, which will mark its two-year anniversary since launching Stateside on May 27, and its one-year anniversary in Europe this spring. The dual U.S.-Austrian national had previously worked for Dubai-based MBC Group.

Luis Duran, who reported to Larcher, had been hired in January 2021 to head up HBO Max Latin America and also came from MBC, where he served as chief commercial officer.

Larcher in April held a keynote session at the MipTV market in Cannes where he played up the importance of HBO Max’s growth outside the U.S. and announced plans for the service to operate in 190 territories by 2026, but skirted the issue of what impact the Warner Bros. Discovery merger would have on HBO Max internationally.

The new Warner Bros. Discovery regional streaming service chiefs reporting to Perrette are Leah Hooper for Europe, Middle East and Africa; Jason Monteiro for Asia Pacific, Juan Sola for Latin America and Michael Bishara for North America.

Earlier this week, Perrette talked up the one-stop shop for entertainment and sport that’s in store for U.K. and Ireland customers via Warner Bros. Discovery’s joint venture with BT Sport .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Charles Baker and Irwin Raij Join Sidley Austin as Co-Chairs of Entertainment, Sports and Media Industry Group

Click here to read the full article. Sidley Austin, a law firm with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, is going big on sports law. Our sister site Sportico has learned that Charles “Chuck” Baker and Irwin Raij, most recently co-chairs of O’Melveny & Myers’ sports industry group, are joining Sidley as co-chairs of its Entertainment, Sports and Media industry group. The move will bring expertise in ownership transactions, stadium construction, media rights and international deal making. Baker has negotiated on behalf of buyers and sellers of pro teams. He counseled David Tepper in the billionaire’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers...
NFL
Variety

Netflix Has Been Quietly Screening Movies, TV Shows Months in Advance for Subscriber Feedback (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has been getting member feedback on original content — ahead of its public release — for about a year, Variety has learned. Since May 2021, the streamer has been reaching out to small groups of subscribers with a proposition: The company is inviting them to participate in a panel to provide feedback on Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows before they’re released publicly. “We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we’d like to know if you’re interested in being a part...
TV SERIES
Variety

Paramount Appoints Marco Nobili Head of Paramount+ International

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Global promoted Marco Nobili to EVP, international general manager of Paramount+, as the media company has set an aggressive global rollout schedule for its premium streaming service. Nobili previously was SVP of international marketing, data and analytics for Paramount Global’s streaming division. Also Monday, the company announced a new title for Olivier Jollet, who has been elevated to the role of EVP, international GM of Pluto TV (previously he was SVP and GM of Pluto TV internationally). The company’s streaming portfolio includes SkyShowtime, a premium streaming joint venture with Comcast, which is scheduled to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Inks $350 Million-Plus Renewal With VFX Firm DNEG

Click here to read the full article. Netflix signed a multiyear services renewal with VFX and animation company DNEG, under which the streamer expects to spend at least $350 million with the company through 2025. The non-exclusive agreement covers the provision of visual effects and virtual production services by DNEG for Netflix series and movies through September 2025. The new deal extends and expands on a previous agreement that the companies signed in September 2020. Under the agreement, Netflix has agreed to assign projects to DNEG worth a minimum of $350 million of its services over the term, “which may be increased if...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Mark Warner
Person
David Warner
Variety

U.S. Agencies Court International Distributors as Market Consolidation Puts Domestics in Disarray

Click here to read the full article. As the global film industry emerges from the worst of the pandemic — and wide-ranging consolidation in the U.S. puts studio and streaming strategies in disarray — representatives for CAA, UTA and WME Independent say international distributors are more important than ever to their businesses. That claim will be put to the test at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, where a chaotic domestic landscape, and the absence of China and Russia, could put other international distributors in a good spot after a pandemic-fueled streaming boom saw global deals for films like “CODA” cut these...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max International#Exit#Warnermedia#Stateside#Mbc Group#Hbo Max Latin America
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Festival Takes Chaotic Turn With Reports of Trampling Due to ‘Security Incident’

Click here to read the full article. The sweltering heat in Las Vegas didn’t deter hip-hop fans from attending the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday. The two-day Live Nation event is held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and features headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario. Although much of the day’s performances got off without a hitch, a stretch of the night devolved into chaos, per social media reports. Concert-goers described a rush of people around 10:30 p.m. as thousands ran for the exits and some were trampled. Several attendees reported hearing a gun shot, causing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

The Fate of The Masked Singer Revealed Following Controversial Season

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Get ready for more of your favorite celebs in teddy bear and bunny costumes because The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season. Fox announced the news on May 16, along with the renewal of other unscripted series including Crime Scene Kitchen, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Callen’s Days May be Numbered

With the 13th season finale of “NCIS: Los Angeles” set to debut on May 22nd, fans are really concerned about Chris O’Donnell’s character, Callen. According to Express, CBS has released numerous sneak peeks of the “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, with one featuring a panicked Callen and LL Cool J’s Sam. “You didn’t call me just now?” Callen declares to Sam over the phone after he received a distress call. Upon Sam telling Callen that it wasn’t him who called, Callen says, “I just got a deep fake call from you and Fatima.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Series Not Moving Forward at ABC

Looks like the lawyers of McKenzie Brackman won’t be back on our screens after all — ABC has decided to pass on reviving LA Law after ordering a pilot for the Blair Underwood-starring series back in the fall. The sequel would have returned to the aforementioned venerable law...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux Denies Festival Is Censoring the Press

Click here to read the full article. Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux didn’t just have to field questions about Russia and the dearth of female directors at the fest during his meeting with journalists on Monday afternoon. He also had to address a claim that the festival is attempting to censor the press — and confirmed that he has asked publications to revise his quotes. Reading his quotes before publication is just a “French tradition” and “not a big deal,” he told journalists. But Fremaux denies that he has asked to change what journalists have written or to remove certain questions....
MOVIES
Variety

Amber Heard Says ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Got Cut Down: Action Scenes Were ‘Taken Away’

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard claims that Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me” in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due to the fallout of her divorce from Johnny Depp. The actor said during her defamation trial against Depp that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the second “Aquaman” movie until Depp’s team called her a liar regarding her abuse claims against Depp. Heard said that “communications” about the sequel “stopped at that point.” Heard stars as Mera in several comic book films from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. She debuted as the character in “Justice League”...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The CW viewers outraged as seven popular dramas canceled - details

The CW have announced that they have canceled seven of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren't happy!. The US channel has confirmed that the likes of Naomi, 4400, Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, Dynasty and Vampire Diaries spinoff series Legacies will not be returning for new seasons in the fall.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy