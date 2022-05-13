ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Santa Helena project continues in Solana Beach

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhdV7_0fctP1oQ00

A few residents raised concerns about the Santa Helena Neighborhood Trail Project, which would renovate Santa Helena from Sun Valley Road to the San Elijo Lagoon, during a Solana Beach City Council meeting on May 11.

The project would reduce the width of the road, which has one lane per direction but was originally designed for four lanes, and create a neighborhood trail, according to a city staff report. One of the key goals is to calm traffic.

The final project would include one lane in each direction for cars, in addition to bike lanes in both directions, as well as construction of new curbs and gutters along one side, ADA compatible pedestrian ramps, median curbs, storm drains, pavement overlays, traffic markings and signs.

The proposed layout of the road also includes drought-tolerant landscaping and rest areas that each have benches, pedestrian lighting and decorative boulders. The final sign is still being developed by city staff and city contractor MW Peltz.

The 2021-22 budget has $70,000 in county TransNet funding for final design. The current estimated cost for construction of the project is $2.6 million, but no source of funding has been secured yet.

Solana Beach resident Carolyn Davis said she has lived in the area for about 24 years, but wasn’t aware of the public workshops that have taken place. She said during public comment that she was worried about public safety, including people congregating at the newly constructed site.

“I find it very interesting that a plan such as this, that impacts my home, my neighbor’s home, view and the overall temperament of our neighborhood, we believe will be greatly changed by this plan,” said Davis, one of the residents who shared their concerns with council members.

Solana Beach City Councilman David Zito said that the roadway “is supposed to be a moving area, it’s not really meant to be a congregating area.”

“If we do some of these treatments, if you narrow it down, keep it only parallel parking, have a bike lane there, it may do the opposite. It will drive people away who like to floor it on the gas because it won’t have that appeal anymore,” Zito said.

Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said that the county sheriff, which provides law enforcement in Solana Beach, would be able to handle any issues that come up.

“We’ve given direction to our sheriff’s deputies to be patrolling our neighborhoods more and more often, and they’ve been quite responsive and hopefully we’ll prevent some of this congregating,” she said.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

Related
thevistapress.com

Public Hearing Notice City of Vista Planning Commission May 17, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the City Council Chambers located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on May 17, 2022, at 6:00 PM, for early design review of the following project application:. P22-0106 –...
VISTA, CA
rsfpost.com

Goodson Project Update: Fire Disaster In The Making

The last time we looked into the ongoing slow motion train wreck of a 6-story apartment building being built on our doorstep, California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, told the City of Encinitas he was prepared to take immediate action to hold the city accountable if they didn’t approve the project once revised plans were submitted.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Del Mar residents appeal Watermark permit to Coastal Commission

DEL MAR — The approval process for the residential Watermark project planned for a vacant lot in Del Mar has stalled after residents filed appeals with the California Coastal Commission seeking to overturn the city’s approval of the project. Slated for the corner of San Dieguito Drive and...
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solana Beach, CA
Government
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sun Valley, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

San Diego County Fair is June 8, 2022

The San Diego County Fair in Del Mar opens June 8, 2022, only 3 weeks from this Wednesday. The nation’s largest County Fair runs through July 4. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Fair hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 11 am until 10 pm, and Fridays...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Rest Areas#Urban Construction#Ada
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista Movies in the Park Return for Another Summer

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Community rallies behind Desert Hot Springs resident dealing with squatter in his home

Desert Hot Springs resident John Kosareff has dealt with a man squatting in his Sky Valley Resort home since July 2020. The resort community there is rallying behind the homeowner and has been willing to picket to get the squatter out. "Slob is kind of a harsh word, but that's what it is. He's a The post Community rallies behind Desert Hot Springs resident dealing with squatter in his home appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
NBC San Diego

Navy's 35th Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk Hits Coronado

Thousands of runners and walkers will take over the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the Navy’s 35th annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk. The four-mile walk and run starts at 8 a.m. Participants begin their route from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Tidelands Park located at One Park Blvd. in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Botanical Building’s deconstruction continues!

The iconic 1915 Botanical Building in Balboa Park is in the process of being rebuilt. Three months ago I took a few photographs of some early “deconstruction” activity. Since then more of the lath structure near the ground has been removed, and the building looks increasingly skeletal!. I...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 8

San Diego heatwave raising fire danger concerns for East County residents

EL CAJON, Calif. — People all across the county felt the heat on Friday. The excessive temperatures, dry brush and windy conditions have firefighters on high alert. Tina Belvedere says she normally clears the weeds from her garden in the morning due to the hot weather but on Saturday she stepped outside her Pecan Park mobile home in El Cajon to walk her two dogs Cali and Maggie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

What happens if there are fewer May-gray days?

It’s been called a natural air conditioner. The coastal cloud cover locals know as May gray and June gloom traditionally keeps spring and early summer temperatures comfortable in San Diego. But sidewalks, asphalt roads and rooftops are contributing to fewer foggy days along the coast. "So we have linked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Cars and Coffee outside the Automotive Museum!

Today is the third Sunday of the month. What makes that special in Balboa Park? This morning the San Diego Automotive Museum hosted their monthly Cars and Coffee event!. Dozens of cool cars, of every sort, pulled into the museum’s front parking lot by 7:30 am. Auto enthusiasts socialized, shared stories and looked at rows and rows of polished beauties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sea Lion Who Was Once Spotted on Freeway Roams to National City Drain

One of San Diego’s biggest fans just can’t seem to keep away from America’s Finest City. The curious sea lion who turned heads back in January when he somehow ended up on a local freeway was rescued from another strange place yet again. SeaWorld San Diego said the juvenile male marine animal needed help last month from his friends on the Rescue Team, who gave him a name that suits him quite well – Freeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
379
Followers
930
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy