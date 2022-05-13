Russell Springs Fire Department gearing up for upcoming WHAS Crusade

Glenvil McQueary, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington. He was 80 years of age. Born July 23, 1941, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Ruby Lee and Tina Flanagan McQueary. Glen worked as a diesel mechanic and retired from the State Highway Department after more than 25 years of service. Even after retirement, he was always busy. Whether you saw him farming, or possibly at a yard sale, scouring for items he would later re-sell himself, he was a well-known figure in the community. Glen obtained his auctioneer’s license, then later his broker’s license, and established the business of McQueary’s Realty & Auction. He was a member of the Russell County Jaycees for almost fifty years. Glen was a familiar face to many “fair-goers”, especially those that enjoyed the mule pulling events, which he often judged here, and in other counties. He was a tremendous supporter of the Russell County Fair and being a Jaycee was always important to him. Glen once told his family “ I was put on this earth to help people, and when I can no longer be of help, then the good Lord can take me home.” He loved the people of Russell County and his life was a reflection of the last line of the Jaycee Creed – “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”

