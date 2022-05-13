ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs Fire Department gearing up for upcoming WHAS Crusade

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russell Springs Fire Department is gearing up for the upcoming WHAS Crusade for Children fundraiser. Fire crews will...

lakercountry.com

somerset106.com

Somerset Fire Department chief, firemen take oath

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (May 16, 2022) — Somerset Fire Department’s new chief and nine firefighters took the oath Sunday afternoon during a swearing-in ceremony at Station 1. Standing before their families, friends, fellow firefighters, and local officials, these first responders swore to uphold the constitutions of their state and country while protecting the residents of Somerset and Pulaski County.
SOMERSET, KY
lanereport.com

Bizzack Construction wins $97M contract for Mountain Parkway segment

– A critical infrastructure project for Eastern Kentucky and a priority for Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration is advancing to construction six months ahead of schedule. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded a contract to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County to Bizzack Construction Co. This project is...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Meade Co. teenager dies in 3-vehicle accident in Brandenburg

A Meade County teenager has been killed in a three-vehicle accident. Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to the wreck Friday afternoon at approximately 3:50 in the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and...
BRANDENBURG, KY
City
Russell Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
WKYT 27

6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend. It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea. According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION IN SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 25E

BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
BIMBLE, KY
wdrb.com

Male killed at railroad crossing in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was killed at a railroad crossing in Shepherdsville on Monday afternoon. The male, age unknown, was at the railroad crossing on Adam Shepherd Parkway near North Buckman Street, when he was hit by a train between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Car show helps raise money for Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- If you love cool cars, Lexington’s Northeast Christian Church was the place to be Saturday. That’s where the Lexington Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association held its annual “Cool Cars and Cruisers” car show. The event raises money for Lexington Police Department to do projects in the community.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bobby Johnson
wcluradio.com

Tick Ridge Road closed due to a resident barricaded inside a home.

The BCSO currently has Tick Ridge Road blocked for all through traffic. Reports indicate that there is an individual barricaded inside a residence. Law enforcement responded after a call was received concerning the safety of the individual. Only one person is inside the home, law enforcement remains at the scene. We’ll have updates as they are released from the sheriff’s department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Police respond to truck overturned on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic occurred on Russellville Road after a boxer truck overturned on Russellville Road. Bowling Green Police say one person has a medical issue, and three other people were taken to the hospital following the accident. The area is now cleared.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
foxlexington.com

Meth allegedly found hidden in stuffed animal in Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (FOX 56) – A traffic stop Monday led to an arrest in Lincoln County. A Lincoln County police sergeant stopped a vehicle near U.S. 27 South near a high school around 1:18 a.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the officer had reasonable suspicion of drugs...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
#Charity
bereadylexington.com

Golden Alert CANCELED for Missing Lexington Woman

At 1:30pm on Monday, May 16, Lexington Police report that the Golden Alert for Hannah Monegue has been canceled. She has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman. Hannah Monegue, 21, was last seen on May 15, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., in the area of Celia Lane.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County animal shelter offered half-price adoptions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ethan Bridges met his furry friend, Oscar, around the neighborhood and soon realized they had something special in common. “I am adopted personally and some people are not always in the best position to adopt animals so they are forced to bring him here,” said Bridges.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Short Foot Chase With Officers

A Madison County man was arrested on Monday morning following a foot chase with Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. 35-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Farmer, of Berea, was pulled over around 10 miles north of London, near KY-909 at around 2:00 AM. He is said to have been in possession of suspected meth and heroin.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Today is Election Day in Russell County

Today is Election Day in Russell County. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters from across the county can vote at one of 3 locations in the county, regardless of precinct. South Kentucky RECC Community Room, 2405 N. Main Street, Jamestown KY. Salem Elementary, 1409...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Glenvil McQueary, age 80, of Russell Springs

Glenvil McQueary, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington. He was 80 years of age. Born July 23, 1941, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Ruby Lee and Tina Flanagan McQueary. Glen worked as a diesel mechanic and retired from the State Highway Department after more than 25 years of service. Even after retirement, he was always busy. Whether you saw him farming, or possibly at a yard sale, scouring for items he would later re-sell himself, he was a well-known figure in the community. Glen obtained his auctioneer’s license, then later his broker’s license, and established the business of McQueary’s Realty & Auction. He was a member of the Russell County Jaycees for almost fifty years. Glen was a familiar face to many “fair-goers”, especially those that enjoyed the mule pulling events, which he often judged here, and in other counties. He was a tremendous supporter of the Russell County Fair and being a Jaycee was always important to him. Glen once told his family “ I was put on this earth to help people, and when I can no longer be of help, then the good Lord can take me home.” He loved the people of Russell County and his life was a reflection of the last line of the Jaycee Creed – “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Betty Ann Ashbrook, age 75, of Russell Springs

Betty Ann Ashbrook, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at T.J. Samson Hospital, in Glasgow. She was 75 years of age. Betty was born at home, in Russell County, on November 23, 1946, daughter of the late Lewis and Dorothy Richards Robertson. She became a widow at a young age and became mother and father to seven children. Betty worked away from home doing factory work, grocery work and housekeeping for people, providing for her family all while running a tight ship at home. She was a nurturing, loving mother. As her children grew up and were married, Betty considered her sons and daughters-in-law as her own.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

