Plans to transform a Glenridge Avenue property into an arts and entertainment space with six residences have been stalled for over two years, the owners say. Although they received Planning Board approval in February 2020, the project cannot break ground, as owners Maria and Marek Tylek, of M&M Tylek LLC, said the township has been holding up paperwork for an easement. The easement pertains to a pedestrian egress door at the southwest corner of the building to provide access to the Midtown parking deck.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO