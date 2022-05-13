Elon Musk says Biden only won the 2020 US election because people 'wanted less drama'

President Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden was elected as President because people "wanted less drama" than Donald Trump, Elon Musk said.

The billionaire said that a "less divisive" candidate in 2024 would be better than Trump.

It's not the first time Musk has taken to Twitter to criticize Biden.

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that Joe Biden was elected as US President in 2020 because people "wanted less drama" after Donald Trump.

"Biden's mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama," Musk tweeted .

Musk didn't clarify what he meant by "drama," but Trump's presidency between 2017 and 2021 involved being impeached in the House of Representatives, provoking an attempted coup at the US Capitol in January, and disseminating disinformation which led him to be removed from Twitter .

"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk wrote in a separate tweet on Thursday.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO confirmed he would reinstate Trump's account should the deal for him to acquire Twitter for $44 billion be approved.

Musk called Twitter's decision to ban Trump, "morally wrong and flat out stupid."

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said he agreed with Musk in a tweet , saying Trump's ban was a "business decision."

In the past, Musk has taken shots at Biden over Twitter, once calling him "a damp sock puppet in human form" after the president didn't include Tesla in the larger national conversation about electric vehicles.

Musk claimed last year that the Biden administration was "biased" against Tesla and "controlled by unions." He also alluded to Trump's nickname for Biden, " Sleepy Joe ," after the president didn't congratulate SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew.

Eventually, Biden said in February that Tesla was the "largest electric-vehicle manufacturer" in the US during a speech about boosting electric-vehicle manufacturing in the country.