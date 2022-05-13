ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elon Musk says Biden only won the 2020 US election because people 'wanted less drama'

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OJY1_0fctNQ3A00

President Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Joe Biden was elected as President because people "wanted less drama" than Donald Trump, Elon Musk said.
  • The billionaire said that a "less divisive" candidate in 2024 would be better than Trump.
  • It's not the first time Musk has taken to Twitter to criticize Biden.

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that Joe Biden was elected as US President in 2020 because people "wanted less drama" after Donald Trump.

"Biden's mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama," Musk tweeted .

Musk didn't clarify what he meant by "drama," but Trump's presidency between 2017 and 2021 involved being impeached in the House of Representatives, provoking an attempted coup at the US Capitol in January, and disseminating disinformation which led him to be removed from Twitter .

"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk wrote in a separate tweet on Thursday.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO confirmed he would reinstate Trump's account should the deal for him to acquire Twitter for $44 billion be approved.

Musk called Twitter's decision to ban Trump, "morally wrong and flat out stupid."

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said he agreed with Musk in a tweet , saying Trump's ban was a "business decision."

In the past, Musk has taken shots at Biden over Twitter, once calling him "a damp sock puppet in human form" after the president didn't include Tesla in the larger national conversation about electric vehicles.

Musk claimed last year that the Biden administration was "biased" against Tesla and "controlled by unions." He also alluded to Trump's nickname for Biden, " Sleepy Joe ," after the president didn't congratulate SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew.

Eventually, Biden said in February that Tesla was the "largest electric-vehicle manufacturer" in the US during a speech about boosting electric-vehicle manufacturing in the country.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 748

Joe Hernande-
4d ago

All of the Drama that Mr.Musk talks was not created by President Trump. On the contrary the Drama was a corrdinated effort by the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton, and Barry Obama to discredit President Trump by using the FBI to spin a yarn that the President was involved with Russia, and in addition Mrs Clinton hired a private company to spy on the incumbent President Mr Trump to spy at his offices Trump Tower and the White House. That led to his false impeachment which he was found innocent and President Trump campaign presidential correctideated who's life's were destroyed all because they were Presidents Trump friends

Reply(75)
278
Marsha Morrow
3d ago

It's a disgrace what they are doing to our country. we can only hope that when the Republicans take over in November that it's not too late to correct all the damage that they have done. 😪

Reply(47)
170
Tito Roybal
3d ago

he didn't win legally President Trump won rightfully...Biden can't even take care of himself much less take care of America

Reply(31)
158
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

495K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy