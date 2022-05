PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison County that involved a police officer and resulted in the deaths of two people. Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP Sellersburg post said an officer with the Palmyra Police Department was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Monday to assist an apparent stranded vehicle in the 12000 block of State Road 135, south of Palmyra.

PALMYRA, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO