Sheila Joanne Casey

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for attempted robbery at a Dollar General Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to the Dollar General at 250 Gateway South Blvd., for an attempted robbery. A witness told police that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Da’Jour Deshields, entered the store and approached the employee at the cash register with a shopping bag and a toy gun. He pointed the toy gun at the employee demanding money. When the employee refused, Deshields went behind the counter and pointed the toy gun at a second employee. When the second employee refused, Deshields started to fight the employee, causing the employee to fall to the ground. Deshields hit the employee in the body before running out of the store.
Comments / 0