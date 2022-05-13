Sheila Joanne Casey

DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of robbing and raping a woman near the entrance of the Dover Public Library early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Dover Public Library at 35 Loockerman Plaza to check on the welfare of a 46-year-old woman. The woman told officers that she was sleeping near the entrance of the library when she was awakened by a black male suspect who stole her phones and a knife. The victim told police she tried screaming for help but the suspect made threats against her life if she did not stop. The suspect then raped the victim before running away, according to police.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO