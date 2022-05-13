ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Sheila Joanne Casey

WBOC
 4 days ago

Sheila Joanne Casey, 69, of Berlin, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May...

www.wboc.com

WBOC

Dallas Glenn Roach

Dallas Glenn Roach, 94, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Coastal Hospice @ The Lake. Born in Milford, DE, he was the son of the late Rufus Roach and Hulda Treata (Reed) Panuska. Dallas was employed with Super Fresh, formerly A&P Grocery Store for 33...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Thunderstorms Bring Hail, High Winds to Parts of Delmarva

Thunderstorms rolled across parts of Delmarva on Monday evening, leaving behind significant damage in some communities. The storms began to arrive at around 4:30- 5 p.m. and continued for the next several hours. One storm in particular brought damaging wind gusts and lots of hail across parts of Dorchester County,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

15 Sussex County Nonprofits Awarded Grants

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Carl M. Freeman Foundation on Tuesday announced grant awards for 15 Sussex County nonprofit organizations through the FACES (Freeman Foundation Assists Communities with Extra Support) Grant Program. The FACES program supports small organizations that provide grassroots services to the community. The FACES program utilizes an advisory board...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Obituaries
WBOC

More Performers Announced for 81st National Folk Festival

SALISBURY, Md.- The 81st National Folk Festival on Tuesday announced several more performers for the Aug. 26-28, 2022 event. This year’s festival will mark the final year of the event’s residency. In 2023, the festival will transition to the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury. Approximately 350 artists—musicians, dancers,...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Woman Injured in Accidental Smyrna House Fire

SMYRNA, Del.- A woman was injured in an accidental house fire Saturday afternoon in Smyrna. The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire happened at a house on Shorty Lane just before 3:30 p.m. The Citizens' Hose Fire Company responded and saw the kitchen of the home on fire. A...
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Suspect for Robbing, Raping Woman Outside Dover Public Library

DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of robbing and raping a woman near the entrance of the Dover Public Library early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Dover Public Library at 35 Loockerman Plaza to check on the welfare of a 46-year-old woman. The woman told officers that she was sleeping near the entrance of the library when she was awakened by a black male suspect who stole her phones and a knife. The victim told police she tried screaming for help but the suspect made threats against her life if she did not stop. The suspect then raped the victim before running away, according to police.
DOVER, DE
#Obituary
WBOC

Boat Comes off Trailer, Blocks Road in Millsboro Crash

MILLSBORO, Del.- Three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a boat to come off its trailer in a late morning crash in Millsboro on Friday. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened on Long Neck Rd. near Bayshore Dr. just after 11 a.m. A Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Long Neck Rd. when the driver ran into the back of a commercial box truck. The force of the crash caused the Ford to then hit a Chevy Truck pulling a boat on a trailer going southbound. The boat then came off of the trailer, blocking both lanes of Long Neck Rd.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery at Dollar General

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for attempted robbery at a Dollar General Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to the Dollar General at 250 Gateway South Blvd., for an attempted robbery. A witness told police that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Da’Jour Deshields, entered the store and approached the employee at the cash register with a shopping bag and a toy gun. He pointed the toy gun at the employee demanding money. When the employee refused, Deshields went behind the counter and pointed the toy gun at a second employee. When the second employee refused, Deshields started to fight the employee, causing the employee to fall to the ground. Deshields hit the employee in the body before running out of the store.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Police Arrest Man in Shots Fired Incident

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shots fired incident that happened outside a downtown restaurant. Police said it happened shortly after midnight on May 7, when officers were dispatched to Mojo's, located at 213 E. Main St., for the report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers discovered multiple patrons exiting the business.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Indian River High School Accepting Submissions for Military Honor Wall

DAGSBORO, Del.- Indian River High School is still accepting submissions for a special Military Honor Wall that will recognize alumni who have served in the U.S Armed Forces. Veterans or active-duty members of any branch of the military are encouraged to submit photographs and recent biographical information for inclusion in the Honor Wall.
DAGSBORO, DE
Obituaries
WBOC

Smyrna Man Involved in Police Chase in Stolen Car

SMYRNA, Del.- A Smyrna man has been arrested for stealing a car and running from the scene of a crash following a police chase, early Saturday morning. Delaware State Police say just after 5 a.m. troopers were called to Wheatleys Pond Rd. to help the Smyrna Police Department search for a suspect who ran from a crash after being in a car chase with police. The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old David Harris.
SMYRNA, DE

