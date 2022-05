The Oneida softball team won two of three games at the Mudville Morabito Tournament over the weekend. Oneida started out with a 6-1 win over Deposit. The team started with three runs in the first inning. That was all Kerrigan Crysler needed for run support. She went the distance in the circle for the win. She allowed an unearned run on three hits. She struck out four.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO