UE Track & Field Heads To MVC Championships This Weekend

Did you know that there is a whole website dedicated to Rodeo-related words? Bronc, pole bending, bulldogged, hazer, freehand, cloverleaf, the cowboy nod, and so much more! I’ve been studying my rodeo terms as our region gets set to host two of these major wrangling events: the Southern Indiana River City Rodeo May 19-21 at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, and the PBR Touring Pro event May 27-28 at the Ford Center. Over two weekends in May, you can catch the best events that rodeo has to offer in the tri-state! From team roping to barrel racing and bull riding, you will not want to miss experienced veterans and ambitious newcomers taking on some of the most challenging obstacles, and animals, in sport today. For a full list of schedules and events, visit the websites below to plan your rodeo weekends!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO