Evansville, IN

UE Track & Field Heads To MVC Championships This Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Evansville track and field teams will head west to Des Moines, Iowa this weekend to take part in the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The MVC Championships kick off on Friday morning at 10 a.m. with the multi-events competitions at Drake...

Non-conference play ends on Tuesday for Aces with Murray State matchup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Opening a regular-season ending four-game homestand, the University of Evansville baseball team welcomes in Murray State for a non-conference matchup at 6 PM on Tuesday night at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville. Previewing the Matchup: Murray State. The Aces and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
VISIT EVANSVILLE/VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Did you know that there is a whole website dedicated to Rodeo-related words? Bronc, pole bending, bulldogged, hazer, freehand, cloverleaf, the cowboy nod, and so much more! I’ve been studying my rodeo terms as our region gets set to host two of these major wrangling events: the Southern Indiana River City Rodeo May 19-21 at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, and the PBR Touring Pro event May 27-28 at the Ford Center. Over two weekends in May, you can catch the best events that rodeo has to offer in the tri-state! From team roping to barrel racing and bull riding, you will not want to miss experienced veterans and ambitious newcomers taking on some of the most challenging obstacles, and animals, in sport today. For a full list of schedules and events, visit the websites below to plan your rodeo weekends!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Trailblazers close out regular season with impressive sweep over John Wood CC

VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazer baseball team took the field at Jerry Blemker Field for one last time during the 2022 Spring regular season Saturday afternoon and did not disappoint on Sophomore Recognition Day. Vincennes picked up two wins and completed the four-game weekend sweep over John...
VINCENNES, IN
Eagles heading to NCAA II Super Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind.—University of Southern Indiana Softball swept two games from No. 8-seeded Saginaw Valley State University Saturday to win the NCAA Division II Midwest Region #1 Tournament and clinch a spot in next week’s NCAA II Midwest Super Regional. The top-seeded Screaming Eagles (47-11), who earned their third...
EVANSVILLE, IN
VUVB Lands Turkish Middle Blocker Tuana Turhan

VINCENNES, Ind. – The 2021 Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Volleyball team filled a big need over the weekend with the signing of middle blocker Tuana Turhan from Ankara, Turkey. Tuana is a six-foot-one middle blocker and is the daughter of Gülüzar and Enver Turhan. Tuna began...
VINCENNES, IN
The 21st Annual Pride Prom Was A Huge Success

The Tri-State Alliance held the 21st annual Pride Prom on April 23. 2022. According to TSA President Julie Robinson, over 1,000 middle and high school students attended the event, making it the largest prom in our region. “Pride Prom” was created to provide a safe dance for lesbian, gay, bisexual,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
BOARD OF PARK COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING

A. Request Re: Approve and Execute MPLC Movie License for Summer Camps at. b. Request Re: Approve and Execute Agreement with Robinson Painting for Painting areas. *Previously Approved by the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden Advisory Board. 4. OLD BUSINESS. N/A. 5. NEW BUSINESS. N/A. 6. REPORTS. a. Steve...
EVANSVILLE, IN

