ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

By Neil Patel
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent market turmoil caused by a sell-off of riskier assets. After peaking at nearly $3 trillion last November, the entire industry has shed roughly 50% of its value as of May 10, scaring investors away and keeping them on the sidelines.

However, for those with a long-term mindset, now might be a fantastic opportunity to buy digital assets. When everyone around you is pessimistic and in a state of panic, you can purchase crypto at a meaningful discount to recent highs.

It's a good time to play offense. Here's why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the one cryptocurrency you should buy and hold forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49avzx_0fctLSt200

Image source: Getty Images.

Bitcoin has the first-mover advantage

According to CoinMarketCap.com, there are more than 19,000 different cryptocurrencies . And Bitcoin's advantage over all of them is that it has been around for the longest amount of time. Having been founded in 2009 on the heels of the Great Recession, Bitcoin is just two years younger than the first iPhone.

I believe that this longevity matters, particularly with a quickly evolving and nascent asset class like cryptocurrency. In my opinion, the longer that Bitcoin remains relevant with each passing year, the lower the chances are that it ever goes away.

Demonstrating its resiliency, Bitcoin has had multiple drawdowns of 50% or more in its past, only to bounce back stronger than before each time. And even with it currently being down 46% from its all-time high, it still doesn't look like it's going away.

Furthermore, Bitcoin's broad recognition has made it a household name -- 86% of Americans have heard about cryptocurrencies. For people new to crypto, Bitcoin is most likely their first exposure to the asset class.

It's hard for me to envision a future where cryptocurrencies become mainstream, but Bitcoin isn't a part of that. While a popular blockchain like Ethereum , with its smart-contract functionality and budding ecosystem of decentralized applications, might be more exciting because of potential use cases, I think Bitcoin's ability to fundamentally change how people interact with money is a profound development.

As a result, I think it is probably the safest and least-speculative crypto for investors. Remember: This is a long-term game.

Bitcoin is becoming a legitimate financial asset

Besides its age, Bitcoin is also a top crypto to buy and hold forever because of its growing legitimacy as a true financial asset. There is an expanding infrastructure of products and services that support Bitcoin. Goldman Sachs has a dedicated Bitcoin trading desk, and there is a growing list of Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds. Businesses like Coinbase Global and PayPal Holdings make it easy not only to buy and hold Bitcoin, but also to spend it.

Investors are increasingly beginning to view Bitcoin as a store of value. Despite its gut-wrenching volatility, Bitcoin's 1,670% return over the past five years far outpaces the 18% rise in the Consumer Price Index during the same time. On a short-term basis, Bitcoin might not be a useful inflation hedge. But over an extended period of time, it has proved it can significantly boost purchasing power, which is essentially the objective of all investing.

Countries like El Salvador and the Central African Republic have made Bitcoin legal tender within their borders, a step I think that more lower-income, developing nations will pursue. Whether citizens actually transact with Bitcoin in their daily lives is overshadowed by the fact that these countries are attempting to get ahead of the innovation curve.

Bitcoin belongs in your portfolio

With the government's unprecedented monetary stimulus efforts over the past couple of years, in addition to burgeoning public debt levels, owning Bitcoin looks like an escape from the traditional financial system. This is my perspective. The fact that it can't be controlled by any single entity, unlike the U.S. dollar, makes it appealing. With a cap of 21 million coins, demand for Bitcoin will likely rise in the future -- and so will its price.

Regardless of what so-called experts say, it's impossible to put a price target on Bitcoin. There are just too many unknowns, like the regulatory environment and mainstream adoption trends. But I think it's prudent to allocate 1% to 2% of your portfolio to Bitcoin. The downside is limited with that small amount, but the upside is massive. That's an attractive asymmetric bet worth taking.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Neil Patel has positions in Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Goldman Sachs, and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Consumer Price Index#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Cryptocurrencies#Btc#Getty Images#Iphone
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Business owner breaks down why she pays all staff – including herself – the same salary and takes aim at CEO’s raking in millions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A TikTok influencer and business owner went viral after explaining how she runs a business without being “selfish.”. It’s simple according to Madeline Pendleton, the owner of L.A-based online...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Warns of Economic Disaster, Says Hard Not To Be Crypto Bull Currently

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is warning of a steep financial test in advance of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike meeting on Wednesday. In a new interview with CNBC, Jones says the US economy is facing its biggest test since the 1970s and compares the challenges facing the Fed to an ocean-faring ship encountering cross-currents in open waters.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy