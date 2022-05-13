ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Kids eat free in May and June at Smashburger

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May is national hamburger month. Smashburger is celebrating by letting kids eat free in May and June. On Wednesdays at Smashburger kids eat free. Any child under 12 can get a free...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Frozen dessert contain tree nuts

This frozen dessert is being recalled. Van Leeuwen is having a recall on this frozen dessert due to undeclared tree nuts. An article written by the FDA states that 2,185 14oz containers of non-dairy desserts are being recalled. Van Leeuwen is recalling this product because there is a possibility it...
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

Burger King adds new breakfast item to menus nationwide

Burger King is releasing a new breakfast item on their menus nationwide. You can get the new Cheesy Breakfast Melt today. Burger King’s new Cheesy Breakfast Melt comes in a few options. Each sandwich has an egg and two slices of American cheese toasted on round bread. Customers also have the option of adding bacon or black forest ham to the sandwich. Read more about it here.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Burger#Food Drink
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
FingerLakes1.com

Grocery Shopping: 4 things coming this summer

These are 4 things you might see in the grocery store this summer. With a lot of grocery companies moving forward with technology and aiming to be more eco-friendly things are bound to start changing. Chicken Wings: Are they still our favorite?. Grocery store changes. Grocery shopping has already become...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1.com

Heinz: Ketchup bottle gets new look

Heinz is doing something new with their bottles. Ketchup bottles all seem to look the same. Heinz is going to be trying something new. We all have a favorite condiment. If yours is ketchup odds are you’re reaching for a Heinz bottle. With a lot of brands switching to...
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy