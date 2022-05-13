ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Drought Map Shows Improvement

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(UNDATED) — The latest drought map for Iowa shows much improvement. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought — with the worst conditions in Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. He says that’s about seven percent of the state, and most of the rest of the state is not rated at all. While things have improved, Hall wants to see more of the drought go away in the rest of May and into June, which are two of the wettest months.

Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in 91 of 99 Iowa Counties

(Estherville, IA) The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says a thinning leaf canopy at the top of an ash tree is a clue because the insects attack the top third of the tree first and then progress downward. Other clues are bark splitting and higher-than-normal woodpecker counts, which feed on the insects. Kintner says if you have an ash tree on your property and you live within 15 miles of a confirmed emerald ash borer infestation, now is the time to consider whether you’ll start treating the tree.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Last Greyhound Park Closes

(Dubuque, IA) – Greyhound racing is now a thing of the past in Iowa. The state’s last greyhound racetrack, Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque, held its final races on Sunday with hundreds of spectators and bettors in attendance. KCRG/TV reports the park can no longer afford to stay in business. General Manager Brian Carpenter says there’s been a drop in breeding the dogs since Florida outlawed greyhound racing in 2020. There are now only three greyhound racing facilities in the United States — two are in West Virginia and the third in West Memphis, Arkansas.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Intense Dust Storm Causes Temporary Blackout In NW Iowa

(Little Rock, IA) — The dust was so thick in the air Thursday that it caused a temporary blackout. National Weather Service meteorologist says that weather condition is called a “Haboob.” Fifty years ago, scientists in Arizona began using the term to describe dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. It doesn’t happen often in the Corn Belt region because the area isn’t usually that dry – and, when it is, there are crops like corn and soybeans in the ground to hold the dirt.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Monona, IA
City
Plymouth, IA
Western Iowa Today

12,300 Iowans have registered to buy medical marijuana

(Des Moines, IA) — New data shows slow but steady growth in the number of Iowans planning to buy products from Iowa’s medical cannabis dispensaries. About half a percent of Iowans who are 21 years of age or older had a state registration card and could buy medical cannabis products at the five state licensed dispensaries in April. A doctor, P-A, or an advanced registered nurse practitioner has to recommend medical marijuana as treatment for an illness. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, nearly 97-hundred patients had state-issued cards in April — that’s a 36 percent increase since May of last year. About 26-hundred Iowa caregivers have registered to buy cannabis products for someone who is too young or too ill to buy it for themselves, a 26 percent increase in caregiver registrations from a year ago.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Restaurants Suffer One-Two Punch from Workforce, Inflation

(Webster City, IA) — Many of the challenges Iowa restaurants faced during the pandemic are behind us, but another perfect storm is brewing that’s creating havoc in the food service industry. Jessica Dunker, C-E-O and president of the Iowa Restaurant Association, says finding reliable workers is just one of the major hurdles they’re now trying to cope with. She says they’re “facing an average of 15 percent increase in labor costs and 15 percent increase in cost of goods on the products” restaurants use. Dunker says they’ve “never seen inflation hit in both directions like that.” While revenues for some restaurants are up, she says in many cases, profits are down. The association is addressing the issues with its members, trying to help them ride the waves.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Court Rules Iowa Schools Can Require Masks For Students With Disabilities

(St. Louis, MO) — The 8th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled Iowa schools can require masks for students with disabilities. The decision was announced Monday vacates the preliminary injunction on a law that banned schools from requiring masks. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the law last year. A group of parents with 11 children with disabilities filed the suit to block the enforcement of the law last September.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Trooper McCreedy Talks Window Tint Law

(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy discussed window tints during KSOM Radio’s Trooper Tips program with Frank Rizzo. Trooper McCreedy points to a recent project in Guthrie County where law enforcement served seven or eight citations for illegal window tints. In Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man convicted of murder in killing of Iowa state trooper

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year. The jury on Monday also convicted 42-year-old Michael Lang of attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang’s assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

