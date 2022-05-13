ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7HmZ_0fctJMuK00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.

Forecasters, news outlets and other witnesses flocked to social media to share photos and videos of the storm. Here are some of those posts:

1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Video by @NWSSiouxFalls, Twitter

2. Nebraska

Video by @coachgabel23, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSHastings

3. Chanhassen, Minnesota

Photo by @NWSTwinCities, Twitter

4. Western Minnesota

Photo by @JonMarkuson, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSTwinCities

5. South Dakota

Photo by @argusleader, Instagram

6. Columbus, Nebraska

Photo by @Instantrain, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSOmaha

7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Photo by @EEWoodiel, Twitter

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Action News Jax

Video shows US Coast Guard rescue dog from water off North Carolina

HATTERAS, N.C. — A brown dog paddling through Pamlico Sound was pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard crew on patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet shared photos and video of the rescue on its Facebook page. In the post, officials said the crew on board had been patrolling the sound when a call came over from a boat that had lost their dog, Myla.
HATTERAS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#South Wind#Hurricanes#Upper Midwest#Heavy Rain#The Washington Post#National Weather Service#Nwssiouxfalls#Nebraska Video#Coachgabel23#Twitter#Minnesota Photo
Action News Jax

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer's execution

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He is scheduled to die by injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Officials: Alabama man accused of killing multiple dogs, throwing their bodies off a bridge

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been accused of killing multiple dogs and throwing their bodies off a bridge, according to officials. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint Monday evening from a neighbor who said they saw a man allegedly shooting dogs, according to WDHN. When officers arrived in the area, they didn’t see any dog bodies. Deputies spoke with Michael Kelley, 45, who allegedly told them that the dog bodies were thrown off the bridge but didn’t tell them where exactly.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Action News Jax

Judge blocks DeSantis’ redistricting plan; state appeals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that a new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff is unconstitutional has been appealed by the state. STORY: USPS reminds homeowners to inspect and repair mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week. Thursday’s notice of appeal came hours...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
96K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy