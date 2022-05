FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Sailors competing in the Worrell 1000 Race will kick off the seventh leg of their journey from Folly Beach on Monday. The 1,000 mile Catamaran distance race was established in 1976. The race begins in Hollywood, Florida and teams race up the coast to finish in Virginia Beach. On the way, they stop at 12 checkpoints.

FOLLY BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO