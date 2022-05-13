ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Grove, TN

OBITUARY: Donald Kimberly ‘Kip’ Yount

By Jen Haley
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mr. Donald Kimberly “Kip” Yount of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, he was 54 years old. Preceded in death by...

OBITUARY: Bernice Martin

Mr. Bernice Martin of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, he was 83 years old. Preceded in death by daughter, Jan Martin; parents, McKinley and Ethel Pope Martin; sisters, Willie Mae Geasley and Dot Anderson and brother, Alton Martin. Survived by: wife, Fay Martin; son, Brian Bennett;...
FRANKLIN, TN
OBITUARY: Terry Alan Jones

Mr. Terry Alan Jones of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he was 70 years old. He served as a former Minister at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin, TN, Southside Church of Christ in Hopkinsville, KY, Fant Ave. Church of Christ in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro, AR.
FRANKLIN, TN
OBITUARY: Carroll D. Moore

Mr. Carroll D. Moore of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, he was 83 years old. Mr. Moore was a native of Kentucky and the husband of Jane M. Moore. He attended Anderson County Schools and held college degrees from Morehead State College, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee. He had a long and successful career in State/Federal Agencies.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Photo of the Day: May 15, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Renaissance Festival: Fun for Whole Family

Huzzah! The Tennessee Renaissance Festival (RenFest) offers lots of fun for everyone at Covington Glen. Located on lands by Castle Gwynn near the village of Triune, this past weekend many attending lords and ladies of the realm came festooned in their most elegant period attire to peruse the market and enjoy the many activities offered. The event will continue for the rest of the weekends in May and Memorial Day.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Kim Steinle Named Nolensville Elementary Principal

Nolensville Elementary Assistant Principal Kim Steinle has been promoted to principal of the school. She will replace Amanda Fuller who was recently named principal of a new school in the Triune area that will open with the 2023-24 school year. “For the past several years, Ms. Steinle and Ms. Fuller...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 16, 2022. 1Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 25, 2022. See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Local Artist Jelly Roll Announces Show at Bridgestone Arena

Jelly Roll announced his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. In a social media post, he shared, “I got to admit the last year has been a wild wild ride – selling out the Ryman, Playing the Grand Ole Opry, my 1st Number One at Radio. Headlining Red Rocks (later this year) BUT NOTHING COMPARES TO THIS! Nashville Tickets go on presale Tuesday – this will be the biggest, best, one of a kind, one night only type of shows. Let’s do it bigger than it’s ever been done by a local boy in this town!”
NASHVILLE, TN
Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 25, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $25,000,000Aspen Grove Sec T-5457 Duke DrFranklin37067. $7,587,959Woodlands MdGrey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064.
FRANKLIN, TN
All This Future Summer Festival Tour, Featuring Diverse Group of Artists of Faith, to Make a Stop at Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater

“All This Future Summer Festival Tour”, with 17 artists slated to perform on various dates throughout the tour, is set for July and August with a stop in Franklin, TN. A group of artists teams up with Hillsong UNITED in different cities across the country, playing a mix of amphitheaters and arenas. Coming to Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater, the concert will feature Hillsong United, TAYA, Tauren Wells, Anne Wilson, and Social Club Misfits on Tuesday, August 2.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground with Mayor Cooper and Community Leaders

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination.
NASHVILLE, TN
