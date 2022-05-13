OBITUARY: Donald Kimberly ‘Kip’ Yount

Jelly Roll announced his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. In a social media post, he shared, “I got to admit the last year has been a wild wild ride – selling out the Ryman, Playing the Grand Ole Opry, my 1st Number One at Radio. Headlining Red Rocks (later this year) BUT NOTHING COMPARES TO THIS! Nashville Tickets go on presale Tuesday – this will be the biggest, best, one of a kind, one night only type of shows. Let’s do it bigger than it’s ever been done by a local boy in this town!”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO