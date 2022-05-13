ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IUPUI Names Women’s Basketball Coach

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IUPUI Athletics Department has hired Kate Bruce as head...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 2

eaglecountryonline.com

Tigers Basketball Star Jackson Bobo Commits to Hanover College

As a senior, Bobo helped lead the Tigers to their first sectional title since the 2008-09 season. Jackson Bobo signs his letter of intent to play basketball at Hanover College. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Jackson Bobo's dream has come true. The Lawrenceburg High School senior will play college basketball after signing...
HANOVER, IN
WANE 15

Homestead baseball overwhelmed by No. 5 Fishers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead baseball (15-5) was no match for Class 4A No. 5 Fishers in a Saturday doubleheader, falling 11-0 in game one and trailing 9-6 in game two before being called off due to weather. In game one, Homestead surrendered eight runs in the top of the second inning. Fishers would […]
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Gift Creates Scholarship to Honor Late ISU President

An anonymous donor has given Indiana State University $1 million to create the President John Moore and Nancy Moore Bridge the Gap Endowed Scholarship. Moore, who served as the university’s president from 1992 to 2000, died in March. The university says Bridge the Gap scholarships will help support students...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

“The People’s Champ” makes triumphant return to Gas City Speedway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dave Darland, legendary sprint car racer, made a triumphant return to Gas City Speed Way after suffering a mild stroke in 2021. The 2017 National Sprint Car Hall of Famer inductee is a decorated sprint car driver, who currently stands as a USAC Triple Crown Champion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Matta Returns to the Bench at Butler

The high schooler who lit it up on the court in Hoopeston, Illinois returns to coach the Butler Bulldogs. Find out what brought Thad Matta back to the bench as Head Coach of Men’s Basketball.
HOOPESTON, IL
Inside Indiana Business

ProTeam Tactical to Open Merrillville Location

Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance is preparing to open its first location outside of central Indiana. The company, which helps first responders recover from and prevent injuries in a manner similar to collegiate and professional athletes, will bring its model to Merrillville beginning May 23. ProTeam Tactical Performance was founded by...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nationofblue.com

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr transfers to UK

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr is transferring to Kentucky from Oregon. Scherr, a five-star recruit out of Ryle High School, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Here are more details from UK Athletics:. LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr, who was a five-star recruit out...
LEXINGTON, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier Communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ List

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming in at number 48, up 25...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

Shelbyville Hits Walk-off To Defeat Fishers

Kate Murray pitched great all day and Kendall Jordan had a two run homerun in the top of the ninth to get Fishers in great postion. But in the end, Shelbyville topped them with a three run homerun of their own. Murray was in cammand all day and the defense...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

$1M to support the narrowing of racial wealth gap in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eliminating the racial wealth inequality in Indiana is the goal of a new educational program. The $1 million program aims to empower Black and brown communities. “This is an amazing step to being able to create generational wealth with the communities that deserve it the most,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
stlmag.com

5 inspired restaurants to visit in Bloomington, Indiana

With multiple locations across Indiana, Upland Brewery serves up mouthwatering fare alongside an ever-evolving list of sours, wine, and beer. Year-round favorites include the Champagne Velvet pilsner, Dragonfly IPA, and Bad Elmer’s Porter. With food crafted just as intentionally as the beer, the menu changes seasonally. Favorites include meat-centric sandwiches and faux-meat companions, such as the Hoosier Classic Tenderloin, Seitan-derloin, Three Little Pigs (with tenderloin, pulled pork, and applewood-peppered bacon), and Three Little Twigs (with seitan tenderloin, Southwest tofu, and ground Impossible chorizo). 350 W. 11th.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

Ten Legendary Food Brands From Indiana

If you're a fan of any of these foods, you have Indiana to thank!. Food...who doesn't love it, right? Sweet, savory, or spicy, food is something that everyone has in common. We all eat it. We all enjoy it. But have you ever given much thought as to where said food came from? No, I am not talking about eating a burger and thinking about the cow. What I am referring to here is where this food was either manufactured or got its start. When we think about food in terms of that, Indiana is home to some of the most iconic food that we all know and love today.
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

Yorktown Tigers win their first Delaware County Baseball Tournament since 2019

For Yorktown Baseball (15-7), May 14 was a day with over 10 hours spent on Yorktown High School’s campus. From arriving at Tiger Field at 7:45 a.m. to get the field and their skills ready for their 10 a.m. game against Wapahani (17-4), to leaving with the Delaware County Baseball Tournament trophy in hand around 6 p.m.
YORKTOWN, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Terre Haute Plant Part of $3B Acquisition

North Carolina-based Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has announced plans to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in Illinois in a deal valued at $3 billion. Nucor, which has multiple locations in Indiana, says the deal includes the overhead door manufacturer’s plant in Terre Haute. C.H.I. makes both residential and commercial overhead...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Newfields Names CEO

Newfields in Indianapolis has named Dr. Collette Pierce Burnette as its next president and chief executive officer 14 months after the resignation of former CEO Charles Venable. Pierce Burnette most recently served as CEO of Huston-Tillotson University in Texas. The art museum says during her time at the historically Black...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana. The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunday night storms. Sunday evening rain becomes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Hamilton County crash

ATLANTA, Ind. — One person is dead after a collision in Hamilton County involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The sheriff's department said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at 276th Street and Devaney Road. A preliminary investigation indicates the truck was turning left onto southbound Devaney Road....
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

