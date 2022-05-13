IUPUI Names Women’s Basketball Coach

If you're a fan of any of these foods, you have Indiana to thank!. Food...who doesn't love it, right? Sweet, savory, or spicy, food is something that everyone has in common. We all eat it. We all enjoy it. But have you ever given much thought as to where said food came from? No, I am not talking about eating a burger and thinking about the cow. What I am referring to here is where this food was either manufactured or got its start. When we think about food in terms of that, Indiana is home to some of the most iconic food that we all know and love today.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO