Police responded to an AT&T cellular store April 23 for a man suspected of using a fake ID to purchase two $1,100 iPhones on another person’s service line. The Indiana man was arrested and told police he did not know the Connecticut man whose personal information he used in his attempt to buy the phones. The victim was contacted by the store and told police he did not know how his personal information had been compromised.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO