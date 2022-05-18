ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s garden furniture range is back to spruce up your outdoor space in 2022

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8yu8_0fctHC9U00

Spring has finally sprung – and with it, garden gatherings and alfresco dining. And with it comes the tricky task of sprucing up your outdoor space.

Luckily, helping you get set for the new season on a budget is supermarket Aldi , with its sell-out garden range returning to the Specialbuys aisle for 2022.

We’ve already seen the comeback of the coveted hanging egg chair and now the shop has relaunched its entire outdoor range that boasts everything you need to kit your garden out for balmier days – from a cosy snug seat, gazebo, outdoor pizza oven and kamodo barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk ), to a patio heater , corner sofa, mini greenhouse and supersize rattan furniture set.

Purveyor of everything from log burners to Le Creuset inspired casserole dishes , Aldi’s Specialbuys always sell out fast – so now’s your chance to snap up its latest launch while it’s all still in stock.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the supermarket’s outdoor must-haves, here’s everything you need to know about the newest additions to Aldi’s new garden range, from a rocking chair to a log burner and rattan bistro set. And, if you’re looking to stack up on all your summer barbecue essentials in time for the Queen’s jubilee and extended bank holiday weekend, good news – Aldi is offering free delivery when you enter the code “JUBILEEBBQ” at check-out.

Read more:

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV3eF_0fctHC9U00

The garden buy of 2021, Aldi’s hanging egg chair is soon returning for the second time this year. Perfect for those wanting to give their gardens a stylish upgrade, it’s a constant sell-out with its sleek design and cheap price. Selected as one of the best hanging egg chairs in our tried and tested review, our writer noted that it offers “incredible value for money”, adding that it “looks and feels much more expensive than it is.” It’s a must-have item of garden furniture and is due to return soon.

Available 5 May

Gardenline lounge and dining set: £649.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHEO9_0fctHC9U00

Whether you’ve got a large patio space or an empty corner of the garden, Aldi’s supersize furniture set has sorted your seating woes. The six-seater cushioned corner sofa comes complete with two cushioned ottomans and a glass-topped raised coffee table. Ideal for barbecues and get-togethers, the contemporary design boasts a rattan finish.

Buy now

Gardenline decorative gazebo: £124.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4MOS_0fctHC9U00

If you’re looking to stretch out the days and evenings spent outside come rain or shine, Aldi’s budget gazebo has you covered (quite literally). Made from powder coated steel with a polyester decorative cover, it’s durable and weather-proof – ideal for the drizzly British summertime. Measuring 2.9m x 2.9m x 2.7m in size, there’s plenty of room to shelter yourself, guests or family.

Buy now

Gardenline oxidised fire globe: £94.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlCKo_0fctHC9U00

Enjoy the warmth of a real wood fire on cool summer nights with this seriously stylish fire globe. Ideal for making a statement, this is no ordinary fire pit as it features an intricate bird and leaf laser-cut design in oxidised steel for a truly unique finish. If you’re on the hunt for a centrepiece that will bring some character to your outdoor space, this is it.

Buy now

Gardelineline rope effect snug seat: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOXvt_0fctHC9U00

New to Aldi’s garden range is this stylish rope effect snug seat, perfect for long balmy days spent outdoors. Complete with five matching seat, back and small cushions, it seats up to two people and boasts a UV and weather resistant rope effect weaved frame. The snug seat is an ideal focal point for your patio or would make the perfect cosy corner in your garden.

Buy now

Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CVpf_0fctHC9U00

Relax in style this summer with Aldi’s garden rocking chair. The light brown frame and beige seat and waist cushion are complete with a rope-effect finish that is sure to add the finishing touches to your outdoor space. Made from powder-coated steel, it’s weather-resistant and durable. With some garden rocking chairs costing upwards of £400, you’re onto a winner.

Buy now

Gardenline mini gas pizza oven: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTRuW_0fctHC9U00

Bring a taste of Italy to your back garden with the help of Aldi’s mini gas pizza oven. Homemade pizza is a tricky endeavor but an outdoor oven can make the process a lot easier – but with most costing upwards of £1,000, it’s not the cheapest purchase. Aldi’s oven is stylish and durable, with wheels and handles for effortless transportation, while its gas-powered design cooks stonebakes easily and quickly.

Buy now

Gardenline kamado ceramic egg BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XeUr_0fctHC9U00

Egg-shaped barbecues – based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are essential for serious grill masters. But while most popular kamado barbecues – including the A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk ) – cost upwards of £1,000, it’s no surprise that Aldi’s budget version has been such a hit with shoppers in the past. And now you can get your hands on one for just £400.

Designed for cooking, baking, roasting, grilling and searing anything from meats to vegetables and cheeses, you can take your barbecuing to the next level. Its thick ceramic walls retain heat for quick and easy outdoor meals while also helping with fuel efficiency as less charcoal and oxygen is needed to fuel the fire.

Buy now

Gardenline patio heater: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7YyN_0fctHC9U00

A must-have for the unpredictable British spring and summertime, warm up your evenings spent outside with Aldi’s patio heater. The supermarket claims it’s easy to assemble while its sleek, black design doesn’t scrimp on any style. And at less than £50, it’s almost half the price of its market rivals and will be back in stock soon.

Buy now

Gardenline grey wooden deck chairs: £59.98, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oteFJ_0fctHC9U00

A deckchair is ideal for getting in the summer spirit and this pair from Aldi will seriously upgrade your garden setup. As well as costing far less than even an individual deckchair does elsewhere, you’ll get three adjustable positions, easy folding and FSC-certified wood. The grey canvas complements the acacia wood frame, making them the perfect minimalist additions to your outdoor space.

Buy now

Gardenline potting bench: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E71yD_0fctHC9U00

Whether you’re a seasoned veg grower or want to try your hand at seeding for spring, Aldi’s potting bench is the perfect station to get started. Crafted from FSC certified wood with galvanised steel construction, the durable and weatherproof design boasts two drawers, a lower shelf for extra storage and six side hooks for tools. With most potting benches on the market costing upwards of £60, Aldi’s option is nearly half the price and if you don’t fancy the dark wood hue, it also comes in neutral (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

Buy now

Gardenline 4 tier mini greenhouse: £26.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b4lY_0fctHC9U00

Available now, Aldi’s four-tier greenhouse is a great way to make the most of your garden. Designed for seed propagation and growing plants and vegetables, it’s ideal for first-time gardeners or kids wanting a new hobby. The design is easy to assemble, with a roll-up zip door, waterproof cover, eyelets to fix it to the ground and a UV resistance of up to 500 hours.

Buy now

Gardenline cream rattan corner sofa and cover: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w07PW_0fctHC9U00

An instant hit last year when rattan was all the rage, Aldi has brought back its garden corner sofa for 2022 – and we predict a sell-out. With most outdoor furniture sets costing upwards of £500, Aldi’s offering is a steal and even comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99. If you fancy the sofa set without the cover, it’s will also be available in stores for £269.99. Aldi has confirmed the sofa will be back in stock soon.

Buy now

Gardenline natural wooden mini greenhouse: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBxNM_0fctHC9U00

Also returning for 2022 is Aldi’s wooden greenhouse that’s perfect for budding gardeners or those wanting to stretch their green fingers. Its small size lends it to smaller outdoor spaces, balconies or patios, while its three adjustable storage shelves and two lifting lids are handy features. It’s also available in a grey colourway (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

Buy now

Gardenline bamboo style rattan bistro set: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1FJo_0fctHC9U00

A popular Specialbuy last year, Aldi’s rattan bistro set is perfect if you’re working with limited space. The three-piece set includes a table finished with a chic tempered glass top, two chairs and two chair cushions. And with all the furniture coated in rust-, weather- and UV-resistant powder, you’re all set for when the rain inevitably arrives.

Buy now

Set your alarms: Aldi’s garden egg chair is coming back on 5 May and we’ve got everything you need to know

