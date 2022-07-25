Aldi’s garden furniture is here to spruce up your outdoor space for summer 2022

Summer is well and truly here – and with garden gatherings and alfresco dining firmly on the agenda, so too comes the tricky task of sprucing up your outdoor space.

Helping you get set for the new season on a budget is supermarket Aldi , with its sell-out garden furniture range returning to the Specialbuys aisle for 2022.

Already this season, its coveted hanging egg chair made a comeback, and now the shop has relaunched its entire outdoor range that features everything you need to kit your garden out for balmier days.

Whether you need a cosy snug seat, gazebo , outdoor pizza oven , or even a kamodo barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk ), it really is a treasure trove.

Purveyor of everything from log burners to Le Creuset inspired casserole dishes , Aldi’s Specialbuys always sell out fast – so now’s your chance to snap up its latest launch while it’s all still in stock. And luckily, we’ve rounded up all of the supermarket’s outdoor must-haves to save you from endlessly scrolling.

Read more:

Gardenline lounge and dining set: £649.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whether you’ve got a large patio space or an empty corner of the garden, Aldi’s supersize furniture set has sorted your seating woes. The six-seater cushioned corner sofa comes complete with two cushioned ottomans and a glass-topped raised coffee table. Ideal for barbecues and get-togethers, the contemporary design boasts a rattan finish.

Buy now

Gardenline cream rattan corner sofa: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for something a little smaller than the set above, this rattan corner sofa could be the perfect solution. The L-shape lends itself well to being a great place for some serious rest and relaxation this summer, while the rattan design is bang on trend.

You needn’t be worried about getting the sofa cushions damp because it comes with a cover, which will keep the entire sofa protected from the unpredictable British weather. You could even add a pop of colour to the settee with these decorative cushions (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

Buy now

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

If the promise of evenings in the tub has you bubbling with excitement, Aldi’s inflatable offering could be a real winner. Whether it’s a particularly swish garden party or a chill one under the stars, the luxurious patio addition boasts 135 air jets, a thermal ground cloth and two headrests for ultimate relaxation.

Buy now

Gardenline decorative gazebo: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking to stretch out the days and evenings spent outside come rain or shine, Aldi’s budget gazebo has you covered (quite literally). Made from powder coated steel with a polyester decorative cover, it’s durable and weather-proof – ideal for the drizzly British summertime. Measuring 2.9m x 2.9m x 2.7m in size, there’s plenty of room to shelter yourself, guests or family.

Buy now

Gardenline oxidised fire globe: £94.99, Aldi.co.uk

Enjoy the warmth of a real wood fire on cool summer nights with this seriously stylish fire globe. Ideal for making a statement, this is no ordinary fire pit as it features an intricate bird and leaf laser-cut design in oxidised steel for a truly unique finish. If you’re on the hunt for a centrepiece that will bring some character to your outdoor space, this is it.

Buy now

Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

Relax in style this summer with Aldi’s garden rocking chair. The light brown frame and beige seat and waist cushion are complete with a rope-effect finish that is sure to add the finishing touches to your outdoor space. Made from powder-coated steel, it’s weather-resistant and durable. With some garden rocking chairs costing upwards of £400, you’re onto a winner.

Buy now

Gardenline mini gas pizza oven: £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

Bring a taste of Italy to your back garden with the help of Aldi’s mini gas pizza oven. Homemade pizza is a tricky endeavor but an outdoor oven can make the process a lot easier – but with most costing upwards of £1,000, it’s not the cheapest purchase. Aldi’s oven is stylish and durable, with wheels and handles for effortless transportation, while its gas-powered design cooks stonebakes easily and quickly. If you’d like a slightly more compact pizza oven, this model (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk ) would make the ideal addition to your barbecue set-up.

Buy now

Gardenline kamado ceramic egg BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

Egg-shaped barbecues – based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are essential for serious grill masters. But while most popular kamado barbecues – including the A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk ) – cost upwards of £1,000, it’s no surprise that Aldi’s budget version has been such a hit with shoppers in the past. And now you can get your hands on one for just £400.

Designed for cooking, baking, roasting, grilling and searing anything from meats to vegetables and cheeses, you can take your barbecuing to the next level. Its thick ceramic walls retain heat for quick and easy outdoor meals while also helping with fuel efficiency as less charcoal and oxygen is needed to fuel the fire. What’s more, you can get free delivery on this with the code “BBQFREE”.

Buy now

Gardenline patio heater: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

A must-have for the unpredictable British spring and summertime, warm up your evenings spent outside with Aldi’s patio heater. The supermarket claims it’s easy to assemble while its sleek, black design doesn’t scrimp on any style. And at less than £50, it’s almost half the price of its market rivals and will be back in stock soon.

Buy now

Gardenline grey wooden deck chairs: £59.98, Aldi.co.uk

A deckchair is ideal for getting in the summer spirit and this pair from Aldi will seriously upgrade your garden setup. As well as costing far less than even an individual deckchair does elsewhere, you’ll get three adjustable positions, easy folding and FSC-certified wood. The grey canvas complements the acacia wood frame, making them the perfect minimalist additions to your outdoor space.

Buy now

Gardenline bamboo style rattan bistro set: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

A popular Specialbuy last year, Aldi’s rattan bistro set is perfect if you’re working with limited space. The three-piece set includes a table finished with a chic tempered glass top, two chairs and two chair cushions. And with all the furniture coated in rust-, weather- and UV-resistant powder, you’re all set for when the rain inevitably arrives.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

Set your alarms: Aldi’s garden egg chair is coming back on 5 May and we’ve got everything you need to know