Mandy Moore ‘threw up’ after reading penultimate This Is Us script

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Mandy Moore has claimed that she “threw up” after reading the screenplay for the penultimate episode of This Is Us .

The acclaimed family drama is coming to an end after six seasons, with the final episode set to air later this month.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show , Moore revealed how hard she had found it saying goodbye to her character on the series.

“I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in, like, a week, I threw up after I read it,” she said.

“Maybe that’s just because it’s really close to the bone for me. Like, this has been my life for the last six years and it’s like, I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character’s also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there’s a lot wrapped up in it.

“But I still think that you might need a day off from work.”

The episode has been praised by fans for its heart-wrenching sentimentality. Moore also gave fans a tease of what they could expect from the finale.

“The finale is a bit more of a hug,” she said. “I think there’s a little bit more levity.

“Yeah, the second-to-last destroyed me. I have a feeling it might destroy people too,” the actor added.

The Independent

The Independent

