Mandy Moore ‘threw up’ after reading penultimate This Is Us script

Mandy Moore has claimed that she “threw up” after reading the screenplay for the penultimate episode of This Is Us .

The acclaimed family drama is coming to an end after six seasons, with the final episode set to air later this month.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show , Moore revealed how hard she had found it saying goodbye to her character on the series.

“I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in, like, a week, I threw up after I read it,” she said.

“Maybe that’s just because it’s really close to the bone for me. Like, this has been my life for the last six years and it’s like, I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character’s also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there’s a lot wrapped up in it.

“But I still think that you might need a day off from work.”

The episode has been praised by fans for its heart-wrenching sentimentality. Moore also gave fans a tease of what they could expect from the finale.

“The finale is a bit more of a hug,” she said. “I think there’s a little bit more levity.

“Yeah, the second-to-last destroyed me. I have a feeling it might destroy people too,” the actor added.