Two good reasons to visit the farmers market this weekend, plus all about Landrum eats 🍓🍓🍓

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Here's a breakdown of this week in food news:

► A new Bojangles opened yesterday at 2290 Chesnee Highway. The restaurant was franchisee Jeff Rigsby's 100th location, and its grand opening was celebrated with 100 $100 gift cards and free sweet tea all day.

Rigsby in the Upstate:Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill opens in Spartanburg; owner plans Upstate expansion

► On Monday, the first of our new summer food series went live. In my first "Dining Destinations" story, I explored the nearby (for Spartanburg residents, anyway) city of Landrum and have a list of 5 restaurants you need to check out, plus a little info on things to do while you're there.

The South's Best Small Town:Dining destinations: 5 restaurants to check out in Landrum

I'm working with Greenville News food reporter Lillia Callum-Penso on this series — her first story with 5 restaurants recs for the Saluda/Flat Rock area dropped this week as well.

►Hub City Farmers Market launched their new cookbook "Hub City Harvest: Connecting Local Farms to Kitchen Tables" Thursday evening. The book features recipes by local farmers, showcasing the variety of produce grown in Spartanburg County. The cookbook is meant to encourage eating seasonally, according to Hub City Farmers Market Associate Director Heather Raines. So pick up a copy at the farmers market this weekend and consider it your excuse to make a strawberry pie. 😉

►Speaking of strawberries, I had the absolute pleasure of touring Strawberry Hill USA on Monday. There's enough going on at the Chesnee farm to make it worthy of a day trip of its own. My story, which went online yesterday, highlights some of the sweet strawberry treats you can get at their farm shed and cafe, and lists some other upstate options for fresh strawberries. 🍓

►Finally, this morning I dropped two stories that should give you enough brunch ideas for the next 10 weekends. You can read about Fr8yard's non-traditional, music-filled Sunday brunch (which will be a Saturday and Sunday brunch starting next weekend) in one story and see the results of the Battle of the Brunches poll, plus a list of every city brunch I could find in the other. 🥞🥓🍳

Until next week,

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and restaurants reporter

