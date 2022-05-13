‘It’s time to hang up my gloves’: Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing

Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing, three months after his TKO defeat by rival Kell Brook .

Khan, a former unified world champion at light-welterweight, won silver for Great Britain at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

The latter accolade made the Bolton-born fighter Britain’s youngest ever boxing medalist at a Games. Khan, now 35, was just 17 at the time.

He retires from professional boxing with a record of 34-6 (21 knockouts), with his final outing having been his sixth-round loss to compatriot Brook.

A bout between the pair had been talked up for years and finally took place this February, with Brook coming out on top in Manchester. The Sheffield fighter announced his own retirement last week.

Khan wrote on Twitter on Friday: “It’s time to hang up my gloves.

“I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

More follows...