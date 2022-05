INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced that Whitney Ertel will serve as the new executive director of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet (GWC). “Whitney will be a great asset to the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Whitney’s skills in leadership, strategy, and communications will drive greater coordination throughout the state as we grow the talent pipeline to meet the current and future needs of Indiana businesses. With Whitney as the new executive director and Ryan Kitchell as the newly appointed GWC chair, the cabinet will seize the opportunity to build upon our progress and reinvigorate our strategic efforts.”

