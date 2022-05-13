ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Near Dryden 5-13-22

By Ryan DePhillips
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOtAZ_0fctFTPf00

Severe Thunderstorm Near Dryden 5-13-22 A severe thunderstorm is crossing the border eastward between Brewster and Terrell counties at 40 mph with quarter-sized hail and damaging winds possible. Please stay indoors until at least 8:00 am until this storm moves through.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Is the early season heat an indicator of a brutal summer?

DALLAS — Record setting May. May 2022 has officially recorded 10 consecutive days of 90-plus degree high temperatures with more on the way. This is also the longest stretch of 90-plus degree days so early in the year. The longest streak of 90-degree days was an impressive 79 days between June 10 to August 27, 1980.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Favorite Weather Man is in Need of Your Prayers

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.
LINDALE, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Highway scramble: 18-wheeler hauling 30,000 pounds of eggs crashes on Dallas freeway

A crash in Dallas left a highway scattered with raw eggs after the driver of an 18-wheeler struck a bridge Monday morning. The big rig was hauling nearly 30,000 pounds of eggs on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, according to Metro Video, when the driver struck the overpass. The force of the crash split the trailer's roof open and jostled the eggs out of their containers, sending hundreds spilling to the concrete below as the truck careened to a stop. The driver was uninjured in the collision.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terrell, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dryden, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm
iheart.com

Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
blackchronicle.com

These North Texas counties are still seeing double-digit home price gains

The Texas Squeeze: A series examining the high cost of high growth in North Texas. Home prices across North Texas are still going up as demand remains strong despite higher mortgage rates. Collin County saw the largest price gain year over year in April, a 32.7% increase to $550,000, according...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man dies after two-vehicle head-on crash on SH 64

UPDATE (8:32 p.m.) – A Tyler man died on Thursday after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Smith County on SH 64, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck took place around 2:20 p.m. A 1995 Toyota Tacoma was heading west on SH 64 while a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on […]
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Lake Texoma drowning victim identified as Denison man

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers have identified the man who fell off a personal watercraft into Lake Texoma and drowned Tuesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of Brashon Keith Waddles, 19, of Denison, Texas, was recovered just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in 28-foot deep water 150 feet from the shore.
DENISON, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Texas History Minute: Sarah Cockrell, own of the most powerful business owners in Dallas

Success sometimes comes from the most unlikely places. Those intrepid souls willing to take a chance are the ones who change the course of their own lives and sometimes their own communities. Sarah Cockrell, an early Dallas settler, was one of those figures, who went from living in a tent on the Trinity River to becoming one of the most powerful business owners in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
marioncoherald.com

Sarah Cockrell was Dallas’ first millionaire

Success sometimes comes from the most unlikely places. Those intrepid souls willing to take a chance are the ones who change the course of their own lives and sometimes their own communities. Sarah Cockrell, an early Dallas settler, was one of those figures, who went from living in a tent on the Trinity River to becoming one of the most powerful business owners in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
B.R. Shenoy

Dallas bans pet store puppy and kitten sales

White Shih Tzu Puppy on Fabric Sofa ChairPhoto by Dominic Buccilli from Pexels. "Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas to stop hundreds of sick puppies from being shipped from out-of-state puppy mills," Stacy Sutton Kerby of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) stated in a release about the ordinance.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy