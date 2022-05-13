Severe Thunderstorm Near Dryden 5-13-22
Severe Thunderstorm Near Dryden 5-13-22 A severe thunderstorm is crossing the border eastward between Brewster and Terrell counties at 40 mph with quarter-sized hail and damaging winds possible. Please stay indoors until at least 8:00 am until this storm moves through.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
