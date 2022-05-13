ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Two members of Gov. Andy Beshear’s cabinet set to step down

By The Associated Press
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown...

www.wymt.com

wkyufm.org

Meet the three Republicans who want to replace Warren County's top official

Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky features three Republicans vying for a. chance to become Warren County’s next judge-executive. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. His hand-picked candidate is First District Magistrate Doug Gorman. He was endorsed by Buchanon early in the race, but Gorman says he’s not taking anything for granted.
WEHT/WTVW

Following primary election results in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races during the primary elections in Kentucky on May 17. Eyewitness News will be reporting on the results for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative 2nd District races. You will find those results as they’re counted on this page as well as other state election results. Below […]
wymt.com

Are you voting? Polls open for Kentucky’s primary election

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Polls are now open for Kentucky’s primary election. Voting runs from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Kentucky democrats will select a candidate to face Senator Rand Paul in November. Former State Representative Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, John Merrill and Joshua Blanton are all in the running. Five republicans are challenging Sen. Paul.
wymt.com

Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate slowly climbing up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate, once as low as just 1.97% in early April, is inching higher once again, to 9.35% as of Monday, May 16. According to reporting from our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, this is the seventh consecutive week with a rising...
Andy Beshear
John Hicks
Fox 19

Kentucky Primary Day: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Kentucky. Polls are open until 6 p.m. Check your polling location and voter registration status on the Kentucky Board of Elections voter information center website. Early voting ended on Saturday, May 14. Republican incumbents Sen. Rand Paul and Congressman Thomas Massie...
wvxu.org

Kentucky voter guide for the 2022 primary elections

Primary Election Day is May 17. Democrats and Republicans will vote to nominate candidates for partisan elections that’ll be decided this November. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. You can check for voting locations on your county clerk’s website, or on the Secretary of State’s website, GoVoteKy.com.
WLKY.com

Accusations fly in Kentucky House primary race for District 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incumbent accusing a challenger of trying to buy the seat. That challenger accused the incumbent of anti-Semitism. A third candidate staying out of the fray, but barely rising above the noise. They're all competing in the Democratic primary for Kentucky's House of Representatives District 30,...
WFPL

While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed

Ohio Valley ReSource · While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed Tourists come from far and wide to see the 15-foot Superman standing with hands on hips in the center of Metropolis, Illinois. The 6,000 person-town got its name about a century before the Man of Steel was conceived, but still, the […]
Ash Jurberg

This rough Kentucky boarding school produced a billionaire

When nine-year-old Jensen Huang first stepped foot in the Oneida Baptist Institute, he would never have imagined becoming a billionaire one day. Huang is now worth a remarkable $16.2 billion and credits some of his success to that tiny boarding school in Eastern Kentucky.
103GBF

65 Celebrities You May Not Know Were or Are Kentucky Colonels

I remember when my parents became Kentucky Colonels. As a kid, my first thought turned to the old American Basketball Association (ABA) team, but then I figured--even as a child--that that was ridiculous. Then, Mom and Dad explained the honor to me after receiving their certificates in the mail. I...
wymt.com

Kentucky murder suspect not allowed to change plea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion was not allowed to change his plea in court on Monday. Police said Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February. The allegations have been that Gilday targeted the home for its doomsday bunker and wanted to take it over for fear of a pending nuclear attack.
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky’s governor could legalize medical marijuana with ‘a game of constitutional chicken,’ advocate writes

Gov. Andy Beshear is the first governor in the history of Kentucky to call for legalizing cannabis. Following the failure of the Kentucky legislature to pass a medical marijuana bill last month, the governor has asked the public for input on what he can do by executive order. It’s about time that political leaders in Kentucky prioritize this issue to legalize cannabis.
