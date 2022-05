AAA Round Rock — Leody Taveras. It feels like we have been on Leody Watch since the beginning of the season — or at least, since he went five for five with a pair of doubles in his fourth game for Round Rock this season. With a four digit OPS for much of the season, Leody has been viewed as an increasingly attractive callup option, particularly with pretty much every non-Adolis outfielder/DH option flailing about.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO