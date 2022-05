CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was treated to mostly clear skies as well as a rare windless and warm night on Sunday as a total lunar eclipse rose in the sky. The moon turned a deep red as it passed through the Earth’s shadow. The 2022 lunar eclipse’s timing and location was excellent for most of the Americas, Europe and Africa, and could have potentially been seen by some 2.7 billion people, according to the New York Times.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO