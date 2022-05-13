Texas authorities: Prisoner stabs guard, escapes from bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say a prisoner escaped from a transport after stabbing a guard in a rural county roughly halfway between Houston and Dallas.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice say a search is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County who escaped Thursday.

Prison officials haven’t provided details about the events leading up to Lopez’s escape but say the guard’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Lopez was convicted of murder in 2006. Prison records show he was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles from where authorities are searching.

