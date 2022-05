Sony has announced the lineup of PS4 and PS5 games that will be joining its upcoming revamp of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The brand new version of PlayStation Plus is scheduled to release between this month and June (depending on your region), and it will feature three benefit plans for all subscribers. Ahead of the release, Sony has today (May 16) revealed the complete lineup of games that players will be able to access, including titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, as well as PS4 and PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO