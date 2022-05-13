ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

On land or in the water: Introducing your child to physical activity

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3QrN_0fctDZmR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EY9S1_0fctDZmR00
Age-Appropriate Exercise: On Land 02:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Growing up healthy in an age of video games and junk food is a battle.

When a six-year-old ran a marathon in Arizona - it raised eyebrows and questions about what age is appropriate to get your children working out.

We're not talking about overachievers and their parents, but regular folks like us.

You're certainly not going to tell your toddler to go out there and run but...

"Ages three-to-five need to have three hours of activity every day, not all at one time, 15 minutes every hour," said AHN pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Preiss. "They need to be running, free play, some instructed play, you know - kicking balls, those kinds of things."

Meanwhile, Dr. Preiss said that kids do have to hold off on jogging or running, saying that long-term running is something that should wait until after the ages of 8-10.

And if your child says they're tired - listen.

"Children have a body sense and know when they should stop and they will override that body sense in response to a parent or an adult telling them that they should," Dr. Preiss said.

Dr. Preiss said that 12-years-old is when weight lifting can begin, but it should be "very, very supervised and by people who understand what's happening."

Baseball can be fun but young arms aren't made for major league accomplishments.

"The Tommy John surgery in younger teenage boys is on the rise," Dr. Preiss said, warning against setting the bar too high. "Kids get depressed and anxious because they're not achieving what they thought they should achieve or things like that."

She said that exercise and competition are good for kids but remember their bodies are still developing and subject to injury if not handled properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt0Bn_0fctDZmR00
Age-Appropriate Exercise: In The Pool 02:48

When it comes to some of the best exercises, nothing beats swimming for the overall workout it brings; using your whole body, and getting your blood pumping, but it doesn't put stress on your body like other exercises.

So when should we get our kids in the pool?

Early - very early - but with age-appropriate expectations. So that means looking for a place to take your child, in some cases, those places are free.

However, an early start does not mean dunking your newborn...but it's close.

"I would say probably six months would be probably perfectly fine to introduce a child to a pool," Dr. Priess explained.

That's right - six months, and at the Thelma Lovette YMCA in the Hill District, Aquatic Director AJ Thomsen said they're ready.

"Kids as young as six months are in that water getting a feel for the water and loving it," Thomsen said.

Of course, those six-month-olds are in the arms of an adult and the learning can begin from there to three years old.

"We're teaching them about getting permission to get into the water," Thomsen explained. "We're teaching them how to float on their back so if they do end up in the water, they can keep breathing. We're also learning them and teaching them how to get out of the water."

Three years old is a turning point, with Thomsen saying that's when they can really start teaching kids how to swim on their own. Lessons progress from there at the Y. That's especially important because minority communities lag behind the swimming curve.

"The YMCA particularly I think is well known for making sure that all of its resources are available to people regardless of their means," Thomsen said.

Thomsen added people should reach out to their closest YMCA, they want everyone to be safe in the water and they'll help you make it work financially.

Allegheny County also offers free lessons in its park pools.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom's Morning Minute: Planning ahead for summer camp season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Summer camp season is just about here. Whether you've already chosen a camp or still deciding, there are some things parents should ask ahead of time.Karla Schell from the YMCA's Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer says to check with the camp on their accreditation status. The American Camp Association accredits camps across the country through a rigorous process to make sure camps meet safety and program standards.Schell, who is the Associate Executive Director at Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spence, says to also ask about background checks. At Camp Kon-O-Kwee, for instance, staff needs to get four different clearances.Another big question to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organization aims to help dogs in need of speciality care

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new organization is providing financial support to pet parents whose dogs need specialty care. This includes cancer, spinal injuries, heart conditions and more. Victoria Chester Rose created The Izzie Fund to help owners keep their dogs healthy. Chester Rose is doing this in honor of her dog, Izzie, who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. She said she was fortunate enough to be able to afford treatment, but many others may not be able to pay. She hopes this will make a difference. The Izzie Fund will have its first event on June 11 at the North Park Dog Park in Gibsonia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.You can learn more about the organization and how to apply for assistance here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh dog food distribution helps pet owners in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted a dog food distribution event Monday to help families and their furry companionsOwners were able to drive up to the East End campus where staff loaded each car with free dog food. Events like this are part of the rescue's efforts to keep pets in loving homes, organizers said. They offer safety net programs including Ellie's Pet Pantry to make sure pet owners can overcome any obstacles to taking care of their animals. Organizers said distribution events are still critical. "We still see an influx of emaciated dogs," Sandra Smith, the rescue's director of community programs, said. "Lots of people have been out of work and times are tight. Food prices are going up, so we're here to help. We get food donated from a lot of wonderful retailers, so we are happy to give it away and get food out in the community." In 2021, Ellie's Pet Pantry provided more than 72,000 pounds of food through distributions, the rescue said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local group matching military veterans with service dogs

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The most recent numbers show an average of 17 military veterans die of suicide every day in America. That's more than 6,000 veteran lives lost to suicide every year, roughly the same amount as the current populations of Forest Hills and Stowe Township. A local group just up and running is trying to bring that number down. These dogs are more than just your average pet. They've each been chosen to serve men and women who've also served like military veteran Tim Sparr. He served four years in the Marines right after 9/11."I wake up Sunday morning, head up...
WASHINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Ramps: An endangered Appalachian springtime delicacy

Ramps can cleanse the blood and organs of accumulated toxins, but they are in danger of going extinct due to irresponsible collectors. This story is published in partnership with the Pittsburgh Community Newspaper Network (PCNN). It was originally printed in The Homepage, the hyperlocal community newspaper serving Greater Hazelwood, Greenfield, Glen Hazel, New Homewood, the 31st Ward and The Run. It has been lightly edited for style and clarity.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#Weight Lifting#Physical Activity#Swimming#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Community reeling after boy accidentally shoots himself in the head

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is reeling after a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head.The boy is in critical condition at a local hospital, and the people who know him want to know what happened.First responders were called Sunday night to Hazelwood for a call that a boy accidentally shot himself. Police said when they got to the home on Johnston Avenue, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head."I just feel really sorry for whatever happened," neighbor Judy Earl said.Earl said she knows the grandmother of the child. She said she has several other...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Latest COVID Update Sees Local Hospitalizations Increase

Local hospitalization rates connected to COVID-19 have risen slightly over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 11 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients hospitalized and two more COVID patients...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Leprechaun and Dixie are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________LeprechaunAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:This handsome Harlequin rabbit came to Animal Friends as part of a transfer from a partner organization. He may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
beckersasc.com

$14M Pennsylvania medical office building sold

A medical office building in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County has been sold for $14 million, its seller Colliers, an investment management company, said May 16. The 33,172-square-foot facility was purchased by Sila Realty Trust. The facility is 100 percent leased to practices including Jefferson Hospital/Allegheny Health Network, Kids Plus Pediatrics, Miracle...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler couple in dispute with school district over tax exemption for disabled veterans

Robert Reichle spent three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, including 11 months in-country as a combat correspondent for the Stars and Stripes newspaper. Although he was never wounded during his service — and jokes that the only thing he ever killed was a tree — Reichle was exposed to Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military to clear leaves and vegetation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Juvenile curfew of 10 p.m. to start in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Starting Memorial Day, a juvenile curfew will go in effect in Wilmerding. Pitcairn police announced the curfew this week, stating the curfew is for anyone under the age of 18.  "I think it's a good idea," Miranda Studer said, a Wilmerding resident.  Police said a siren will sound at 9:45 p.m. on Memorial Day. The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.  "I think it will work perfectly around here because there are a lot of young kids and they do like to run the streets," Studer said. "I think it will be a good idea for them. Just to keep them focused on what they need to do and keep them on the right path."  Violations will be enforced by Pitcairn Police.  
WILMERDING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Recognizing and avoiding scammers who target you through your cell phone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It seems like a week doesn't go by without a new scam surfacing. It used to be they would hit your email, but now the most common way scammers try and target individuals is through their cell phone.If you have a pulse, a phone, and a dollar in your pocket, you're a potential target.Scammers are always looking for soft spots to make their way into people's wallets.The Federal Trade Commission says the most common tactics used are through promises and threats.Scammers will say you've won something or been selected for an offer, or come at you in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire pours from garbage truck, shuts down Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A large plume of black smoke billowed into the sky above the Liberty Bridge when a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon.The truck was crossing the bridge on the outbound side when the fire erupted.It's unclear right now what caused the fire.The situation is causing traffic issues in the city. Drivers are being told to avoid the area as the bridge and Liberty Tunnels are closed in both directions.Firefighters need to move the garbage truck. After that, an inspection crew will come in to examine the bridge.PennDOT is warning drivers to expect rush hour delays.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy