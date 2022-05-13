Twitch streamer's kitchen goes up in flames during live-stream

A Twitch user almost burnt her kitchen down during a horrifying moment in a livestream .

During a cooking segment on Wednesday, Kelly Caron (famously known as kjanecaron) was searing a steak. The pan soon started to emit smoke, which she attempted to fan down using her hands.

The Miami -based streamer then removed the steak – and it pretty much went downhill from there. The oil-soaked pan burst into flames while a panicked Kelly tried to distinguish the fire in the sink.

“Oh, s***. F***. F***, f***, f***,” she yelled over the fire alarm as she splashed water on the pan to calm the flames down.

Unfortunately, this just made matters worse. See it here for yourself:

“I don’t know what to do, you guys,” she told viewers. “Guys, I don’t know what to do!”

The live stream abruptly ended, but Kelly later logged onto social media to assure fans she was OK with a selfie on her Instagram Stories.

“Yes, I’m OK just burned my hand a little and the fire department came, NBD,” she updated followers.

Inevitably, the footage circulated across Twitter and has since garnered over 6.2 million views. The viral clip attracted hundreds of comments regarding the incident.

"Damn, I'm glad she's okay," one concerned viewer said, while a second added: "Her next twitch stream should be an educational video on the types of fires and the methods used to put them out."

In the unfortunate event of an oil or grease fire, Plano Fire Department Capt. Peggy Harrell advises people to:

Cover the flames with a metal lid or cookie sheet. Leave the cover on until it has cooled. Turn off the heat source. If it’s small and manageable, pour baking soda or salt on it to smother the flames. As a last resort, spray the fire with a Class B dry chemical fire extinguisher.

It is also advised to call for help.

