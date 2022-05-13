ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IA

Danville 3rd Graders Win Pizza Themed Contest

By Theresa Rose
 4 days ago

Students Connect Farm to Plate with Pizza-themed Projects. West Des Moines, Iowa – May 12, 2022–A 3rd grade class from Danville Elementary in Danville, Iowa has won the 2022 Pizza-thon contest with a project titled The Iowa Special. The contest for Iowa students in grades K-5 was organized by the Iowa...

