Danville 3rd Graders Win Pizza Themed Contest

Southern Rock Group 38 Special are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $55, $50, $45, $40 and $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO