Danville 3rd Graders Win Pizza Themed Contest

Students Connect Farm to Plate with Pizza-themed Projects. West Des Moines, Iowa – May 12, 2022–A 3rd grade class from Danville Elementary in Danville, Iowa has won the 2022 Pizza-thon contest with a project titled The Iowa Special. The contest for Iowa students in grades K-5 was organized by the Iowa...
Next weekend, May 27th and 28th, the Good Makers Market will return to the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton. The market only happens twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. If you're not familiar with the event, the Facebook page reads:. "Eastern Iowa's hippest market!...
In Iowa, Morel Mushroom hunting is a religion. These two guys have found the motherload of Mushrooms worth thousands of dollars on the open shroom market. I was out hunting Morel Mushrooms last weekend around Decorah, Iowa. I found nothing. I don't think the mushrooms are popping up yet in...
Southern Rock Group 38 Special are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $55, $50, $45, $40 and $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A local bank and its Hawkeye spokesman were winners at the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards. First Security Bank & Trust and University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras received two Awards of Achievement. One for in the category “Commercials with a Budget of $1,000-$4,999” where Petras steps in to rescue a group of young football players who are struggling on the field. The other was in the “Spokesperson” category for a series of videos where Petras promotes First Security’s services and dedication to financial literacy, including the tagline, “Don’t be a ‘Spend-ster.’ Listen to Spencer and save money with First Security.”
It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned...
Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
After what seems like a slight hiatus, the infamous social media celebs marked their first return to the Cedar Valley over the weekend. Mason Corkery and Gucci the cow captured our hearts a little over a year ago. Corkery and his bovine bud broke the internet with their hilarious adventures...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I am so nervous tonight, but really excited,” said Bryanna Olson. Once the sports mod driver hit the track for the season opener at Hawkeye Downs, she was back in her element. “Going fast. Anything about race cars, I love it,” Olson said...
Winfield — Winfield-Mount Union senior Lane Scorpil has signed to wrestle at Iowa Wesleyan. The former Wildcat — he wrestled for Columbus Community/Winfield — finished his senior season 45-2 with a fourth place finish at the state tournament in Des Moines. Over his decorated four year career,...
Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
Deborah Eileen Collins, 72, of Albia and formerly Delta, Iowa, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia, Iowa. She was born June 6, 1949 to Bate T. and Dorotha M. Trainer Collins. Deborah was a graduate of Fremont High School. She spent most of her life...
Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt, 73, of Ottumwa passed away on Friday May 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ottumwa. In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Scattering of Gene’s ashes will take place at a later date. Memorials in Gene’s honor may be directed to Hospice of Wapello County or The American Cancer Society and may be mailed to the family at 606 W Walnut, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
A week ago, a man in northeast Iowa took a video of a bear eating out of a bird feeder in his backyard (keep scrolling to watch as well as to read what you are supposed to do if you run into a black bear). Now another video from the...
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The University of Iowa baseball team spotted Michigan State a 2-0 lead before scoring 12 unanswered to post a 12-2 series-clinching victory on Saturday afternoon at McLane Baseball Stadium at Kobs Field. The victory is the Hawkeyes’ 30th of the season, giving the program 30...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is behind bars facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a weekend home break-in. On Saturday afternoon, Ottumwa police officers responded to the report of a burglary on Taft Circle in Ottumwa. It was reported that a man had forced his way...
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic. The new contract includes a 7% pay raise in the first year, and a 4.5% pay raise each of the next three years, with a total of 20.5% pay raise over the length of the contract, according to a USW Facebook post. No healthcare charges or Performance Pay are also part of the deal as well as MLK Day as a paid holiday.
Teachers and parents claim unruly students are taking over Bettendorf Middle School and expressed their anger during the Bettendorf School Board meeting May 12. They say the administration hasn’t stepped in to handle students with behavioral problems. Teachers shared stories about students who curse at them, skip class, start fights and throw food around the cafeteria. One teacher went so far to seemingly to announce her early resignation.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the drowning of a woman along the Wapsipinicon River in Linn County. Crews were called to the river by a friend who saw the woman's tube go by without anyone in it. Authorities rescued the caller between Paris River Bridge on Sutton Rd and Paris Rd in Linn County.
