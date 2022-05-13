ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Lottery draws new Mega Millions winners following flub

By Isabella Colello
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Mega Millions tickets are again being processed across New York State.

This was confirmed by the New York Lottery as payouts resumed at retailers on Thursday for the May 10, 2022 drawing.

The winning numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

New winning numbers were drawn on May 12 following a human error where the New York Lottery published the wrong Mega Ball number on Tuesday . The Lottery then paid a total of $5,538 to players with the incorrect winning number to retailers before 10 a.m. on May 11.

However, the lottery confirmed that the payment was recouped automatically through a Lottery account for uncashed tickets. There was also no impact on aid to education or taxpayer funds.

The New York Lottery will be publishing additional information soon on when updated winning tickets can be cashed at Lotter Customer Service Centers and video lottery facilities.

