On Friday, a New Haven Tree Program nicknamed URI planted its 10,000th tree!. According to Urban Resources Initiative Director, Colleen Murphy-Dunning, this program has been running since 1995. Volunteers pick where they want to plant a tree, and then they go out in the community and actually plant it. People in New Haven can request to have a tree planted, you just have to promise to water it and care for it. As simple as that!

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO