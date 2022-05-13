ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related...

ktwb.com

ktwb.com

Gunshots near a school causes shelter in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Sioux Center Summer Celebration set for June 2-5

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — Sioux Center holds their annual Summer Celebration June 2nd through 5th. On June 2nd, there’s a Community Cook-Out. There is a street dance on June 3rd and a Kids Karnival on June 4th. Also on June 4th, there will be a fireworks show.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
kiwaradio.com

Semi Toppled When “Haboob” Hits Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls Municipal Band will have new leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Changes are coming to the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. Bandmaster Christopher Hill has announced his retirement. Hill has been the Bandmaster for the past 24 years. ——Read the entire news release below. Sioux Falls, SD (5/17/2022)Christopher Hill has announced his retirement as Bandmaster...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KWCH.com

Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

Random acts of kindness showing up after the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Where there is a disaster, kindness tends to follow. Thursday’s destructive weather was no different. Saturday, Pa & Sons Food Truck in Sioux Falls rolled out and served burgers to over 300 linemen working in the city as a way of saying “thank you”. People took to social media offering up chain saws and generators to those in need. Students from area high schools, including Lincoln and O’Gorman, helped in their neighborhoods. In Chester, the Shipwreck Bar & Grill is serving a hot meal to linemen helping Sioux Valley Electric until power is fully restored. From one high school student who wanted no recognition, “it’s just human nature to help however we can”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘You can’t replace them’: McKennan Park area suffers storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly after a strong storm passed through central Sioux Falls, neighbors in the McKennan Park area were in awe of the damage. Big trees, decades old, could be found toppled from the wind of the storm. Susan Omanson lives in the historic neighborhood and said a tree she knows is more than 50 years old fell down.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Salem nursing home destroyed, widespread damage throughout town

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Many homeowners and businesses in central Salem are dealing with significant damage tonight. Trees uprooted, windows shattered, sheds, grain bins and rooftops destroyed. “It’s the same way it looks from here all the way to southwest of Bridgewater is the same kind of thing where...
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

Authorities: One dead following 2-vehicle crash

MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a fatal 2-vehicle crash east of Baltic Friday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge pickup. One of the drivers died...
BALTIC, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City mom sentenced to prison for throwing son

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing her 16-month-old son, causing a skull fracture. Avigahi Cheron Hernandez, 21, is to turn herself in on Wednesday to begin serving her prison sentence. She pleaded guilty on April 21 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA

