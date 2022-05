(Fargo, ND) -- Recruits from both the Fargo Fire Department and West Fargo Fire Department will begin a ten-week fire academy on Monday. “The training academy focuses on ensuring new firefighters in both Fargo and West Fargo are equally prepared to join our teams. It has proven extremely beneficial to collaborate with West Fargo throughout this process," said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen in a statement released to WDAY Radio. "The academy provides an opportunity for the recruits to gain the same knowledge and skills, resulting in mutual aid being more effective during critical metro incidents. This joint academy is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when our communities work together.”

