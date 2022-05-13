Joan K. Smith

The following letter was submitted by Dr. Nche Zama. Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama issued a strong rebuke to the Wolf administration’s decision to close the Polk State Center and a similar facility in White Haven. On a recent repeat visit to Venango County, a local taxpayer encouraged Dr. Zama to visit the Polk Center. Immediately, Dr. Zama was overcome with emotion by the beauty, scale, and mission of the Polk Center, and the unexplainable decision by the Wolf administration to close the Polk Center forcibly evicting hundreds of residents and dislocating hundreds of workers. Unfortunately, these reckless, uncaring, and harsh actions are the hallmark and legacy of the Wolf/Shapiro regime, destroying historic buildings, streams, schools, and industries.

POLK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO