ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Joan K. Smith

By Ashley Eck
explore venango
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on May 10, 2022. Born in Franklin PA on June 27, 1930 to Roscoe and Pearl Keith. She was the youngest of five siblings (Donald, Analena, Roland, and Dorothy). She met her husband at a Grange event when...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese

Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family. Josephine was born in Foxburg on November 17, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J....
FOXBURG, PA
explore venango

Irene Rosella Rinker

Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on May 16, 2022. Born April 30, 1926, in Washington Township, Clarion County, Irene was the daughter of the late Wilbur K. and Irene McKissick Young. Both parents died when Irene was very young so...
KNOX, PA
explore venango

Alice R. Bish

Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana and formerly of Distant, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick. Born March 21, 1938, in Mosgrove, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Ottie and Emma Brink Crissman. She married Malcolm...
DISTANT, PA
explore venango

Patricia K. Scierka

Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022 at ProMedica in Greentree. Born Oct. 23, 1933 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Aniela Maziarz Potkoscielny. Pat was married on July 21, 1956 in Our...
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, PA
City
Franklin, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin, PA
Obituaries
explore venango

Julius Otto Bihler, Jr. “Bud”

Julius Otto Bihler, Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Twp, Utica, PA, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital. Bud was born in Pittsburgh on October 6, 1936 to the late Julius Otto Bihler, Sr. and Helen Ann (Barth) Bihler. He worked for many years as...
UTICA, PA
explore venango

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Joe West

Joe West served our country in the United States Army. In addition to the U.S. Army, Joe also served the community through his memberships with the American Legion James Henderson Post 032 and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #78, both of Oil City, and St. Patrick Church in Franklin, among other organizations.
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Friends of Christian Celebrating Ten Years of Helping Families in Need

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – For 10 years, the Friends of Christian has provided much-needed financial assistance to families in Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties who deal with health problems, and it is gearing up to choose another family to support. (Photo Above: Christian Burgdofer. The Poker Run and...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Michael

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Michael – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Michael is a mixed breed male puppy. His vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, he is a friendly, sweet, and active puppy. Michael is being house-trained and learning some basic commands...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joshua Smith#Cremation#Pastor#West Park#Rocky Grove High School#Church#Albright Sunday School#The Democratic Committee
explore venango

Local Couple Accused of Abusing Infant Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges after multiple physical injuries to their three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Cain Christopher Layman and 22-year-old Emily Allyssa...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

ProChoice Draws Pros and Cons to Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The fire siren went off at noon in Clarion Borough just like every other Saturday. Still, on May 14th, it took on a more ominous presence as five handmaidens departed the Grace Lutheran Church to march to the front of the Clarion County Courthouse and offer their silent support for a rally in opposition to the impending Supreme Court ruling which would overturn Roe v. Wade.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Lifeguards in Lucinda

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins, located near Cook Forest, has Lifeguard positions available for the summer. Applicant must have an active Red Cross or other recognized lifeguard certification and be CPR Certified. In order to apply for the position call 814-744-9622 to request an application and to schedule an interview. Copyright...
LUCINDA, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Injured In Accidental Shooting

Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to the area of Mason Street, Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a known male had accidentally shot himself in the hand while loading his pistol. The...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
explore venango

Oil City Holds Inaugural FAM Jam Celebration

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Arts Council held its first-ever FAM Jam on Saturday. The event, which featured artwork, food, live music, and more, was held in Justus Park in downtown Oil City. Artwork was created on-site by various artists with mediums such as watercolor, oil...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Letter to the Editor: Dr. Zama Will Block Closures of Polk Center & White Heaven If Elected

The following letter was submitted by Dr. Nche Zama. Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama issued a strong rebuke to the Wolf administration’s decision to close the Polk State Center and a similar facility in White Haven. On a recent repeat visit to Venango County, a local taxpayer encouraged Dr. Zama to visit the Polk Center. Immediately, Dr. Zama was overcome with emotion by the beauty, scale, and mission of the Polk Center, and the unexplainable decision by the Wolf administration to close the Polk Center forcibly evicting hundreds of residents and dislocating hundreds of workers. Unfortunately, these reckless, uncaring, and harsh actions are the hallmark and legacy of the Wolf/Shapiro regime, destroying historic buildings, streams, schools, and industries.
POLK, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full Time Secretary- Union SD

Union School District is seeking interested candidates for a full-time secretary for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Excellent phone communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; prior secretarial experience and proficiency with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required. Must be able to multitask and work independently. Preferred knowledge...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Join the ‘Over 30 Club’ at Clarion Ford

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Clarion Ford, we would like to know what your gas payment is – not your car payment, your gas payment. And – with gas prices reaching record levels, it’s time to join the “Over 30 Club” at Clarion Ford.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

State Police Seeking Information on Stolen Trailer in Knox

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding the theft of a trailer that occurred on May 10 in Knox. According to police, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, a 25 ft. gooseneck livestock trailer was stolen from a field off Wentlings Corners Road, in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County.
KNOX, PA
explore venango

PennDOT: Three Roads Remain Closed in Venango County

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Three state-owned roadways in Venango County remain closed following yesterday’s storm. Portions of the following roadways remain closed: Cooperstown Road (Route 4020), Sugarcreek Drive (Route 4010), and President Road (Route 2023). Downed trees and utility lines must be cleared before the roadways can be...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy