Benson, NC

Dunn Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking

 4 days ago

BENSON – A Dunn man was arrested during a Benson-area traffic stop on drug trafficking charges. A SAFE Team deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol Tuesday, May 10th around 1:55pm...

