Dunn Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brandon Nelson, Sherrie Beane and Sherri Beane on several drug charges on May 12. “Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 13000 block of NC Highway 24/27 in Eagle Springs,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory. “During the investigation, Deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, methylphenidate hydrochloride, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation.”
