New York City, NY

Man, 28, stabbed to death on Greenwich Village street; 4 men flee scene

By Adam Warner, Samantha Liebman
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was fatally stabbed in Greenwich Village early Friday morning during a dispute with a group of men who are still being sought by police.

The 28-year-old victim was stabbed at W. 4th Street and Sixth Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Officers responding to a 911 call found him with multiple stab wounds to his body.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Samer Abdalla, of Brooklyn.

Police at the scene of Friday morning's stabbing in Greenwich Village. Photo credit Citizen App

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim was in a dispute with four men who fled the scene on foot after the stabbing.

Citizen App video shows Sixth Avenue cordoned off near the IFC Center.

The only description police have of the suspects is that they were wearing all black attire.

No weapon has been recovered in the area, according to police.

No arrests have been reported as detectives work the case.

A 58-year-old man was also fatally stabbed at a gas station in Queens overnight. One man was in custody as police searched for a second man.

1010WINS

