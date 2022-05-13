3 Big Things Today, May 13, 2022

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 18 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures dropped overnight, pressured after the prior session's climb as India clarified parts its export ban, allowing some exports already in progress to ship out, though hopes that the country could supply global wheat needs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have waned. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday afternoon rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from the previous week and below analysts' expectations, while spring wheat was 39% planted, below expectations of 43%. * The United States supports efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get Ukrainian grain back into the international marketplace, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 13-3/4 cents lower at $12.33-3/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 22-1/4 cents at $13.29-3/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 10-1/4 cents lower at $13.74-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, pressured by lower wheat futures and strong planting progress across the U.S. Midwest. * U.S. farmers had planted 49% of intended acres as of Sunday, May 15, the USDA said, in line with analysts' expectations. * The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian fertiliser producers were trying to fulfil contracts despite Western sanctions against them. * CBOT July corn was last down 2 cents at $8.07-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed for a sixth consecutive session, supported by stronger corn planting progress that assuaged concerns of increased soybean acres. * The most-active soybean contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * U.S. farmers had planted 30% of intended acres as of Sunday, the USDA said, one point ahead of analysts' expectations. * Hundreds of Indonesian smallholder farmers are staging protests across the world's fourth most populous country, demanding the government end a palm oil export ban that has slashed their income. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 5 cents at $16.61-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)

