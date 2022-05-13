ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, May 13, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean futures rose in overnight trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its outlook for global ending stocks and on strong demand for cooking oils. Stockpiles of the oilseed at the end of the 2021-2022 marketing year on August 31 are now pegged by the USDA at 85.2 million metric...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures hit the daily 70-cent trading limit cap on Monday after India banned exports of the grain, an abrupt policy change that fanned concern about global supplies strained by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The wheat rally sent spillover strength to corn futures, as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures surge as India export ban fuels global supply woes

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures hit the daily 70-cent trading limit cap on Monday after India banned exports of the grain, an abrupt policy change that fanned fears about global supplies strained by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Chicago Board of Trade's soft red winter wheat deferred months all hit contract highs. And contract highs were hit across the board for K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat settled up 70 cents at $12.47-1/2 a bushel - $1.16 a bushel off the $13.63-1/2 record this spring. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will expand to $1.05 for Tuesday's session, CME Group said Monday afternoon. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat settled up 70 cents at $13.52 a bushel, a contract high and the daily 70-cent trading limit. * MGEX July spring wheat , which also set a new contract high on the day, was up 60 cents at $13.85 a bushel. * India's embargo, prompted by a heat wave that has cut harvest prospects and sent domestic prices soaring, has hit hopes of record wheat shipments from the country in the coming year that would alleviate war-reduced supply from Ukraine. * India's wheat export ban trapped some 1.8 million tonnes of grain at ports, leaving traders facing heavy losses from the prospect of selling onto a weaker domestic market. * U.S. exporters readied 348,048 tonnes of wheat for shipment during the week ended May 12, the USDA said Monday, up from 262,919 tonnes from the previous week, and on the high end of expectations with a Reuters poll of analysts. * The U.S. Agriculture Department will provide an update on planting progress and crop conditions at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT). * USDA's weekly crop progress report should show that good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat edging higher, although the drought that crops in the U.S. Plains have suffered through during the growing season was still expected to limit yields at harvest, according to the average of 13 analyst estimates given in a Reuters survey on Monday morning. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 18-20 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 18 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures dropped overnight, pressured after the prior session's climb as India clarified parts its export ban, allowing some exports already in progress to ship out, though hopes that the country could supply global wheat needs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have waned. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday afternoon rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from the previous week and below analysts' expectations, while spring wheat was 39% planted, below expectations of 43%. * The United States supports efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get Ukrainian grain back into the international marketplace, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 13-3/4 cents lower at $12.33-3/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 22-1/4 cents at $13.29-3/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 10-1/4 cents lower at $13.74-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, pressured by lower wheat futures and strong planting progress across the U.S. Midwest. * U.S. farmers had planted 49% of intended acres as of Sunday, May 15, the USDA said, in line with analysts' expectations. * The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian fertiliser producers were trying to fulfil contracts despite Western sanctions against them. * CBOT July corn was last down 2 cents at $8.07-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed for a sixth consecutive session, supported by stronger corn planting progress that assuaged concerns of increased soybean acres. * The most-active soybean contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * U.S. farmers had planted 30% of intended acres as of Sunday, the USDA said, one point ahead of analysts' expectations. * Hundreds of Indonesian smallholder farmers are staging protests across the world's fourth most populous country, demanding the government end a palm oil export ban that has slashed their income. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 5 cents at $16.61-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)
CHICAGO, IL
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian farmer attacked by Russian pilot while cultivating

On May 11 in Bohoduhiv Rayon of the Kharkiv region (East Ukraine), a Russian pilot attacked a John Deere 8335 tractor and its operator as he was cultivating a field. The tractor was the property of the Astarta-Kyiv agricultural company. The operator, who works for Astarta-Kyiv, survived but was badly injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy closes higher on international demand, technical buying

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Monday, buoyed by technical buying and firming international demand, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 10 cents at $16.56-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.80 cent at 82.99 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures increased $4.30 to end at $413.60 per ton. * The news of India banning exports of wheat - which sent wheat futures soaring on the day - put some pressure on soyoil futures amid questions of ripple effects the ban could have on India's import demand for vegetable oils, traders said. * U.S. exporters readied 784,187 tonnes of soybeans for shipment during the week ended May 12, the USDA said Monday, up from 504,441 tonnes from the previous week, and on the high end of expectations with a Reuters poll of analysts. * The U.S. soybean crush dropped by more than expected in April, while the end-of-month soyoil supply thinned to the lowest in seven months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday. * Gains in crude oil also gave CBOT soy futures a bump on the day, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn, coffee and cane areas may see limited frosts -analysts

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Farm areas in Brazil's center-south areas, including the states of Parana and Minas Gerais, may be hit by light frosts in coming days, raising concern about corn, coffee and sugarcane crops, analysts said on Monday. However, they expect the impact to the crops to...
AGRICULTURE

