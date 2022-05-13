Village of Ashland Receives Police Unit by Donation

On April 26, at the Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA Symposium in Marksville, Deputy Tehseae Batiste with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Communications Division was announced as the recipient of the Telecommunicator of the Year award for Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA. This award is presented to the Telecommunicator who has contributed significantly to the profession of public safety dispatching and call taking through the prior calendar year. A candidate for Telecommunicator of the year is more than a single incident; he or she is a continual example of excellence, exemplary performance on a consistent basis, substantial efforts made to better the profession through training or innovation, continual mentoring and teamwork that betters the organization.

