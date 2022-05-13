ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, LA

Village of Ashland Receives Police Unit by Donation

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Ashland Chief of Police Fred Holland (pictured) can be found in the upcoming days patrolling the Village of Ashland streets in a police unit which he acquired by donation from Sheriff Glen Edwards...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

KPLC TV

West Monroe couple accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40, both of West Monroe are accused of contractor fraud after failing to complete a floor installation job, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The victims said in May 2021, they entered into an agreement...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KTAL

Preschooler shot at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in north Shreveport Monday evening that wounded a toddler. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Canaan Village Apartments in the Allendale neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Officers say a 5-year-old was injured in the lower body when gunfire opened at the complex. The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Reserve police officer arrested

A Ruston reserve police officer was arrested Wednesday after an alleged confrontation with a motorist. Peter Thorson, 50, was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on charges of false imprisonment and malfeasance in office according to a Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department press release. Bail was set at $20,000.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested burglarizing car dealership

A Farmerville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed a burglary at Courtesy Chevrolet on the South Service Road East in Ruston. About 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the automobile dealership with a report the suspect was sitting in a GMC Sierra. The man was attempting to exit the GMC as officers arrived and was taken into custody.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bastrop man killed in Morehouse Parish crash, impairment suspected

On Thursday May 12, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash which occurred on U.S. Highway 425 south of Louisiana Highway 3051. This crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Ethan J. Nelson of Bastrop, who was not restrained. The preliminary investigation revealed...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO Deputy selected as Telecommunicator of the Year Recipient

On April 26, at the Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA Symposium in Marksville, Deputy Tehseae Batiste with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Communications Division was announced as the recipient of the Telecommunicator of the Year award for Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA. This award is presented to the Telecommunicator who has contributed significantly to the profession of public safety dispatching and call taking through the prior calendar year. A candidate for Telecommunicator of the year is more than a single incident; he or she is a continual example of excellence, exemplary performance on a consistent basis, substantial efforts made to better the profession through training or innovation, continual mentoring and teamwork that betters the organization.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTAL

Marshall native and hero dies trying to stop church shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man from Marshall, Texas, died heroically trying to stop a shooter at a church in California Sunday. Dr. John Cheng tackled gunman David Chou after he opened fire on the church during a lunch banquet following a morning service at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, California. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes told KTLA he was shot and killed in the process.
KTBS

2 men fired upon at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge Street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man said he noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man dead, wife in custody after Ingleside neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead and his wife is in police custody after a shooting early Monday in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. Details are limited, but according to Shreveport City Jail booking records, it was just after 3 a.m. when Charlene Henderson called 911 to report she had shot her husband during an argument.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead, 4 injured in crash

Three teen boys are on the run after the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were helped by a security guard. Shreveport residents come together for 'Paint Your Heart Out'. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hundreds of volunteers across the city teamed up to complete the work, including...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

LANE CLOSURE: LA 485 over Bayou Pierre

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, weather permitting, Bridge# 083501150206081 on LA 485 over BAYOU PIERRE will be reduced to one lane for routine bridge inspection. The bridge is located 5.30 MILES OF INTERSECTION LA 485 & I-49.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Police warn: Longer days, warmer temps mean more property crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer is approaching and that means longer days, warmer temperatures, and the potential for an increase in juvenile crime, according to the Shreveport Police Department. SPD Public Information Officer, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon says there tends to be a rise in property offenses when kids are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former Red River sheriff's deputy arrested

COUSHATTA, La. -- A former Red River Parish sheriff's deputy surrendered Friday to the parish jail, where he was arrested on charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash late last month, state police said in a news release. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, is charged with malfeasance in office and injuring...
COUSHATTA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Truck submerged at Shell Beach boat ramp

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and the Cane River Waterway Commission reported the Cane River Shell Beach Boat Launch off of La. Hwy 119 near the Bermuda community was temporarily closed Sunday due to a submerged vehicle. At 7:30 p.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Divers and a local wrecker...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

