Dallas, TX

Dallas Comedy Club presents Tanked Trivia

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Texas Discovery Gardens presents Flora Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Discovery Gardens presents Flora Fest, a family festival and will have something for all ages, including food samples, games, drinks, performances, art, and more.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

White Rock East Garden Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The White Rock East Garden Tour has provided visitors a peek into some of the most beautiful gardens in Dallas for over 15 years. A collaboration between three East Dallas neighborhoods, Casa Linda, Little Forest Hills, and Forest Hills each select three gardens to participate in each year's event. Each home will feature local artists and have artwork for sale. In addition to touring nine gardens, visitors will also have access to a plant sale staffed with local landscape designers and plant experts.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Museum of Art presents Naudline Pierre: "What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Museum of Art will present "What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared," the first solo museum exhibition of works by Naudline Pierre, whose vividly hued paintings portray opaque, otherworldly narratives through depictions of supernatural beings entangled in complex scenes of struggle and intimacy. Rearticulating historical tenets of religious painting, Pierre expresses the spiritual experience of transcendence through the means of an alter-ego figure who recurs throughout her works.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

AIA Fort Worth 75th Anniversary Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Fort Worth Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the Chapter at a reception commemorating members of the chapter and local architecture over the past 75 years.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Taco & Margarita Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the Fourth Annual Fort Worth Taco & Margarita Festival, guests can sample some of the best tacos and margaritas that Fort Worth has to offer. There will also be a live DJ, beer garden, vendors, and more.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 50th Anniversary Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will host its 50th Anniversary Gala. "Journey To The Stars" will celebrate the organization’s five decades of cultivating North Texas’ youth musicians and launch the organization into the future.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

MUTTS Canine Cantina presents Woofstock

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. MUTTS Canine Cantina will transform their Fort Worth park into a music festival to host Woofstock, a celebration of mutts and music while supporting local breweries, bands and vendors.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Texans Can Academies Cares For Kids Luncheon

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texans Can Academies, a non-profit organization and the largest dropout-recovery system in the state, will present its 27th annual Cares for Kids Luncheon in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Historic Fort Worth presents Hidden Gardens of Fort Worth Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 18th annual Hidden Gardens of Fort Worth Tour will showcase five private gardens in the charming and historic Crestwood Neighborhood. This year's tour, which highlights gardens of all sizes, will inspire ideas for visitors' own backyard paradise.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

National Multiple Sclerosis Society presents Bike MS: Round Up Ride

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will present Bike MS: Round Up Ride, celebrating 35 years of pedaling closer to a cure in North Texas. The two-day experience provides multiple route options, including a century route throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and legendary finish line celebration.
DALLAS, TX

