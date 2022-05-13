ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Demons drop series opener to New Orleans

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball team had its chances to take control of Thursday night’s Southland Conference series opener against New Orleans. While the Demons could not do so, the Privateers capitalized on their late-game opportunity, posting a three-run seventh inning to take a 6-4 series-opening win at Brown-Stroud...

Demons drop home finale to UNO, earn No. 5 seed in SLC Tournament

The Northwestern State baseball team fell down early Saturday afternoon in its 2022 home finale before one swing from a senior brought the Demons to life. Unfortunately for NSU, its mid-game push was answered by New Orleans’ late-game power surge as the Privateers pulled away for an 11-4 Southland Conference victory at Brown-Stroud Field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Demons wrap up regular season with visit to LSU

BATON ROUGE – With the Southland Conference Tournament just days away, the Northwestern State baseball team will have one final tune-up Tuesday night. It comes in the form of state rival LSU, which hosts the Demons in NSU’s final mid-week game of the 2022 season at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The game will stream live on SEC Network Plus and can be heard on www.NSUDemons.com and through the Northwestern State Athletics mobile app, which can be downloaded free for Apple and Android devices.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Laughter, tears and celebration as NSU grads collect diplomas

Anne Fruge of Kinder, 67, left college at 18 to marry her husband of 48 years, but returned to earn a degree in general studies with a minor in social sciences to fulfill a promise she made to her father that she would finish her degree. Fruge also has Parkinson’s disease, but she said, “I have Parkinson’s, but Parkinson’s doesn’t have me!”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NSU awards honorary doctorate to Lela Mae Wilkes

Northwestern State University awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities to Lela Mae Wilkes, seated, during spring commencement ceremonies May 11. NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones presided over the honors. Wilkes was honored along with graduates of the School of Business and Technology. Wilkes, a 1968 graduate of NSU, is owner and chief executive officer of Brown Eagle, a Baton Rouge company with more than 500 employees which serves chemical companies and other businesses across the mid-South. Wilkes has been a long-time supporter of Northwestern State. She was inducted into the NSU Alumni Hall of Distinction, the Long Purple Line in 2005. Wilkes served on the NSU Foundation Board of Directors. She has served on the School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board and has been recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the School of Business. Brown Eagle is one of the largest companies of its kind in the nation and is the only woman-owned organization that provides material handling, on-site assembly, packaging, warehousing, shipping and other services to numerous chemical companies and other industries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NCHS Chiefs Battalion earns perfect score for JROTC Accreditation

Natchitoches Central High School JROTC cadets recently briefed the Natchitoches Parish School Board regarding their accreditation results. Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi took part in the inspection of the ROTC unit two weeks ago under Lt. Col. Malt and First Sgt. Selby. Cadet Lt. Col. Shemaria Harris is the Battalion Commander...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Boy Scouts Troop 60 holds “Scout Me In” Open House – TONIGHT

Boy Scouts of America – Troop 60 in Natchitoches presents a “Scout Me In” Open House TONIGHT, May 16 at 6 pm at the First United Methodist Church, located at 411 Second Street in Natchitoches. Topics to be covered include camping, swimming, games and life skills. For...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 1-X over Cane River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weather permitting, Bridge # 083500530414631 on LA 1-X over Cane River will be closed to all traffic for routine bridge inspections. The bridge is on LA 1-X and is located 0.01 miles South of the LA 1224 Intersection.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Notice of Death – May 16, 2022

A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Benedict “Bubba” LaCour, Jr. Service: Saturday, May 21 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Tuesday, May 17 at 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Natchitoches. SABINE:. Adell Sills.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Rotary Club awards Essay Contest winners with scholarships

Natchitoches Central High School (NCHS) Senior Bethany Antoinette Milner competed and won first place in the Natchitoches Rotary Four-Way Test Essay Scholarship Contest. NCHS Senior Anna Catherine Coleman competed and won the second-place scholarship. The essay is written about Rotary International’s Four Way Test which is the defining influence on what Rotarians think, say, serve, and live as citizens of the world.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NPSO Deputy selected as Telecommunicator of the Year Recipient

On April 26, at the Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA Symposium in Marksville, Deputy Tehseae Batiste with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Communications Division was announced as the recipient of the Telecommunicator of the Year award for Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA. This award is presented to the Telecommunicator who has contributed significantly to the profession of public safety dispatching and call taking through the prior calendar year. A candidate for Telecommunicator of the year is more than a single incident; he or she is a continual example of excellence, exemplary performance on a consistent basis, substantial efforts made to better the profession through training or innovation, continual mentoring and teamwork that betters the organization.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
LANE CLOSURE: LA 485 over Bayou Pierre

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, weather permitting, Bridge# 083501150206081 on LA 485 over BAYOU PIERRE will be reduced to one lane for routine bridge inspection. The bridge is located 5.30 MILES OF INTERSECTION LA 485 & I-49.
LOUISIANA STATE
Parish Council Agenda for May 16 Meeting – Tonight

There will be a regularly scheduled meeting of the Natchitoches Parish Council tonight at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Council Board Room, #211 on the 2nd Floor of the Courthouse. Watch LIVE:. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

