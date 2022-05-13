Allen Arts Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The White Rock East Garden Tour has provided visitors a peek into some of the most beautiful gardens in Dallas for over 15 years. A collaboration between three East Dallas neighborhoods, Casa Linda, Little Forest Hills, and Forest Hills each select three gardens to participate in each year's event. Each home will feature local artists and have artwork for sale. In addition to touring nine gardens, visitors will also have access to a plant sale staffed with local landscape designers and plant experts.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO