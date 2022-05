PHOENIX – Five years and $571 million worth of highway construction projects in Arizona will be presented for public opinion at a hearing Friday in Scottsdale. The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release the recommended plan includes widening Interstate 17 from Anthem Way north to Sunset Point and adding flex lanes between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City; opening up the Gila River Bridge between Phoenix and Casa Grande; the initial phase of an interchange at Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman; and widening part of State Route 260 in Mohave County.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO