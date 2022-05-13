ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Phelps County woman hosts fentanyl event at State Capitol this weekend

By Leslie Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Phelps County woman is bringing her grassroots message to battle the fentanyl epidemic to the State Capitol. Gail Daniel, co-founder of the S.A.V.E. Ministry, has hosted a Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Seminar in her home county for the past five years. But this year Daniel is sharing her message at...

ozarkradionews.com

Additional Information on Missing Ozark County Family

Ozark County, MO. – Authorities continue to search for information regarding the missing family, which included Justin Ruggles, age 32, Jennifer Ruggles, age 30, and Barakah Ruggles, 5 months. Additional information collected by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office seems to indicate that the family is or was possibly traveling...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Formal investiture ceremony held for Missouri Supreme Court judge Robin Ransom

The first Black woman appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court is formerly sworn in today. Robin Ransom was appointed to the state’s highest court in May of last year and assumed her duties shortly thereafter. However, a formal investiture ceremony was held in the Supreme Court building in Jefferson City at 10:00 this morning. Ransom took the oath of office at the ceremony.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

JC Council approves grant application for body cameras, forwards pay increase proposals

The Jefferson City council could vote on a pay increase for police officers and city employees at its next meeting on June 6. Two bills were introduced to the City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting last night. One would increase the pay of police officers, with funding coming from a quarter-cent public safety sales tax approved by voters in November. The other would increase the pay of city employees by 5%.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Health
kjluradio.com

Columbia to light keyhole blue during National Police Week

This week is National Police Week and the city of Columbia is honoring law enforcement officers with a special message. National Police Week runs from May 15-21 and serves as a time to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. For the entire week, the keyhole outside City Hall will be lit blue.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia City Council to take up roll carts once again

The fate of roll carts in Columbia may be decided at tonight's city council meeting. The city council will vote on Councilman Matt Pitzer’s bill that would overturn the city’s ban on roll carts for trash and repeal an ordinance that calls for a special election on the topic.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to probation for locking boy in closet

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for locking his girlfriend’s son in a closet. Joseph Ciavarella pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree child endangerment Friday. He had originally been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Ciavarella was scheduled to go to trial this week, but after pleading guilty, he was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation plus 20 days of shock incarceration. He was given credit for time served.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

As the 30th anniversary of the women’s disappearance approaches, investigations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Peak kitten and puppy season is here in southwest Missouri. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets. Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives. Newcomb said this time of year, many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Mo.

A Sedgewickville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10. A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11. Deputies: Driver dies after vehicle crashes into small body of water in Grand Tower, Ill.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Suspects Named in Drug Bust and Recovery of Stolen Items

The two suspects arrested late last week in connection to drugs and stolen items being recovered from the Hawks Nest Lodge in Osage Beach have been identified. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says 35-year-old Mark Helmich, of Columbia, and 25-year-old Crystal Sawyer, of Hartsburg, have formally been charged in associate court. Helmich is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for driving revoked or suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia…he’s being held on a $25,000 bond. Sawyer is charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia…she’s being held on a $15,000 bond. The stolen items were identified as being taken from the Osage Beach area.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
themissouritimes.com

Central Missouri bridge to be named after Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Efforts to name a major bridge in mid-Missouri after outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made it to the governor before session concluded. HB 1738 would name the bridge on Highway 54 crossing the Missouri River between Cole and Callaway counties after the longtime Republican legislator.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
houstonherald.com

Deputy investigates alleged assault at auction

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy was dispatched to an Upton Road residence on April 30 regarding a report of an assault. A 62-year-old woman told the officer she had been assaulted by a 32-year-old...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

See Inside a Real Missouri Castle that Even Robin Hood Would Love

Your kingdom awaits...in Missouri. I found a real castle in the Show Me State that even Robin Hood would love, if he could afford it. I found this beautiful place on Realtor where it is currently one of the most expensive properties available and there's a reason for that. It's a castle through and through from the stone walls and arching spirals. I half-expected there would be archers in the towers and knights standing guard.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Mashed

Why One Steak 'N Shake Is On The National Register Of Historic Places

The name "Route 66" conjures very specific images, not just for Americans, but for fans of Americana worldwide. Towering neon signs and drive-ins backlit against the night are about as iconic an image of 20th century America as can be found short of a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover (via the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

One seriously injured in early morning crash near Capital Region Medical Center

One person suffers serious injuries in an early morning crash in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Chingamuyeye Sichone, 21, of Jefferson City, was exiting off of Madison Street onto Highway 54 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the crash occurred. Sichone lost control in a curve, went sideways and ran off the road, striking a utility pole. The car then overturned.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City-area man seriously injured in Benton County motorycle crash

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Corey Wheeler, 45, of Lee’s Summit, was driving his motorcycle on Mack’s Camp Avenue in the Angler’s Camp RV Park in Warsaw, Saturday night, when he lost control of the bike. Troopers say Wheeler overcorrected and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

