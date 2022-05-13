Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Baton Rouge to Face LSU

The Rebels and Bayou Bengals will square off in a three-game set beginning on Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Think baseball players aren't superstitious? Think again.

Ole Miss is on a four-game winning streak after sweeping Missouri and picking up a midweek win over Southern Miss. Besides the Rebels playing well in these games, one common denominator spreads throughout the last week: camouflage hats.

The Rebels typically wear these hats for one series each year for military appreciation, but it appears that this uniform detail is stretching beyond a single weekend , possibly due to Ole Miss being undefeated in these lids this season.

No time like the present to get hot down the stretch, right?

Still, Ole Miss has a stiff test this weekend as it tries to buoy itself back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. The Rebels now sit at No. 48 in the RPI, and while they are in good position to reach the SEC Tournament in a couple of weeks, they still have work to do if they want their season to extend beyond Hoover.

Here's what to expect between Ole Miss and No. 17 LSU.

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss athletics

Team Information

Team: LSU Tigers

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Game Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers

Records: Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) vs. LSU (33-15, 14-10 SEC)

Location: Alex Box Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La.

Date: May 13-15

Television/Streaming: ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (LSU)

DeLucia: 4-0, 4.14 ERA, 50 K, 12 BB

Hilliard: 5-0, 3.95 ERA, 54 K, 12 BB

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network: LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS) vs. TBA (LSU)

Elliott: 2-3, 3.41 ERA, 53 K, 16 BB

Sunday, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs TBA (LSU)

Diamond: 4-4, 6.43 ERA, 43 K, 11 BB

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combination

As mentioned above, the camo hats are back this weekend for Ole Miss, and they will be paired with red, navy and powder jerseys in that order.

