ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Baton Rouge to Face LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CSh7_0fct42h100

The Rebels and Bayou Bengals will square off in a three-game set beginning on Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Think baseball players aren't superstitious? Think again.

Ole Miss is on a four-game winning streak after sweeping Missouri and picking up a midweek win over Southern Miss. Besides the Rebels playing well in these games, one common denominator spreads throughout the last week: camouflage hats.

The Rebels typically wear these hats for one series each year for military appreciation, but it appears that this uniform detail is stretching beyond a single weekend , possibly due to Ole Miss being undefeated in these lids this season.

No time like the present to get hot down the stretch, right?

Still, Ole Miss has a stiff test this weekend as it tries to buoy itself back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. The Rebels now sit at No. 48 in the RPI, and while they are in good position to reach the SEC Tournament in a couple of weeks, they still have work to do if they want their season to extend beyond Hoover.

Here's what to expect between Ole Miss and No. 17 LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jf6Lw_0fct42h100

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss athletics

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uww1P_0fct42h100

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss athletics

Team Information

Team: LSU Tigers

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Game Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers

Records: Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) vs. LSU (33-15, 14-10 SEC)

Location: Alex Box Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La.

Date: May 13-15

Television/Streaming: ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (LSU)

DeLucia: 4-0, 4.14 ERA, 50 K, 12 BB

Hilliard: 5-0, 3.95 ERA, 54 K, 12 BB

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network: LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS) vs. TBA (LSU)

Elliott: 2-3, 3.41 ERA, 53 K, 16 BB

Sunday, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs  TBA (LSU)

Diamond: 4-4, 6.43 ERA, 43 K, 11 BB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aifB_0fct42h100

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdrvV_0fct42h100

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6lt9_0fct42h100

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combination

As mentioned above, the camo hats are back this weekend for Ole Miss, and they will be paired with red, navy and powder jerseys in that order.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's where LSU baseball stands in the rankings after being swept by Ole Miss

LSU dropped from No. 16 to No. 37 in the RPI rankings following its series loss to Ole Miss, falling to a 14-13 conference record. The Rebels, which entered the series at No. 48 are now one spot from LSU at No. 38 after the three-game sweep, eliminating the Tigers' chance at hosting a regional. The Tigers are now fourth in the SEC West, trailing Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Ole Miss-Arkansas State baseball game canceled

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss baseball will not travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Tuesday, May 17 to play Arkansas State. The game has been canceled “due to travel and scheduling circumstances and will not be rescheduled," according to Ole Miss. The Rebels are currently riding a seven-game winning...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Athletics#Espn2#College Baseball#Bayou Bengals#Ncaa Tournament#Rpi#Lsu Tigers Location#Lsu Tigers Records#Sec
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Welcomes Music Fest for Final May Weekend

For families interested in some summertime fun, check out the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest in Oxford, May 26-29. From blues and boogie to ragtime and jazz, it’s a music lover’s four-day dream. “If you come, it’s contagious,” Ian Hominick, event organizer and professor of music at...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
wtva.com

More info released about Tupelo wreck near Crosstown

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Traffic was delayed Monday morning near Crosstown in Tupelo after a vehicle overturned in the middle of the road. The wreck happened before 11:00. Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes. He said at least one juvenile was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Shots fired, one man injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Columbus. Gunfire rang out on the corner of Brook and Read Drive around 1:45 p.m. A homeowners car was hit by a bullet. Chief Fred Shelton said the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers are...
COLUMBUS, MS
memphisparent.com

Local High School Band Named Best in Nation

In the world of jazz, few publications hold as much weight as DownBeat magazine. Founded in 1934, it quickly established itself as the authority on jazz, celebrating excellence to this day with its annual readers’ and critics’ polls of the field’s top instrumentalists, bands, and albums. And for almost half a century, DownBeat has also presented Student Music Awards. So when the hallowed journal picks a Memphis high school band as the top group of its kind in the nation, people take notice.
MEMPHIS, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Coahoma; DeSoto; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 222 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON COAHOMA DESOTO LAFAYETTE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA YALOBUSHA
BENTON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen charged with tractor burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a teenager for his alleged role in the burglary of a tractor. The tractor was north of the 700 block of East Main Street. The victim claimed a thief stole computer electronics from the tractor. The tractor had also been damaged. The ultimately...
TUPELO, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
857
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy