Ole Miss Continuing With Camo Hats This Weekend in Midst of Winning Streak

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

Ole Miss will continue to wear its camouflage hats this weekend in Red Stick.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Think baseball players aren't superstitious? Think again.

Ole Miss is on a four-game winning streak after sweeping Missouri and picking up a midweek win over Southern Miss. Besides the Rebels playing well in these games, one common denominator spreads throughout the last week: camouflage hats.

The Rebels typically wear these hats for one series each year for military appreciation, but it appears that this uniform detail is stretching beyond a single weekend, possibly due to Ole Miss being undefeated in these lids this season.

No time like the present to get hot down the stretch, right?

Still, Ole Miss has a stiff test this weekend as it tries to buoy itself back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. The Rebels now sit at No. 48 in the RPI, and while they are in good position to reach the SEC Tournament in a couple of weeks, they still have work to do if they want their season to extend beyond Hoover.

Can the camo hats be the superstitious spark that ignites the Rebels to a postseason run? That appears to be what they're hoping.

Look good, feel good, play good. A little luck never hurt anybody, either.

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss and No. 17 LSU will open their series on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2, and the final two games of the series will air on SEC Network and SEC Network+, respectively.

