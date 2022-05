The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding a group of burglars. In the past month, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to at least two confirmed burglary locations involving, what appears to be, the same group of thieves. These two locations have been in the south end of Grimes County. Each location was unoccupied at the time of the burglaries but it appears as if all suspects involved are armed. They appear to be wearing all black, each of them has gloves on, and all are wearing masks. There are a total of 5 suspects involved in these incidents and appear to be in the same vehicle. The still shot image posted below depicts three of the suspects standing outside of a targeted location. The surveillance footage shows they ride by this targeted location before parking but the footage is too dark to decipher a vehicle description.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO