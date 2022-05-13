Arrest in Bedford shooting; Victim shot in abdomen
BEDFORD, Ind. — Bedford police arrested a man in connection to a shooting Thursday.
Officers say the victim himself called dispatchers around 10:15 a.m. and told he had been shot.
Police arrived at a home in the 1300 block of K Street and found a man who been shot in the abdomen.
Officers were able to track down the suspect, 34-year-old Dustin Weldon, within a block of the shooting.
Bedford police say Weldon was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and more.
The condition of the shooting victim has not been disclosed.
